‘Dune 3’ Cast: Stars in Part Three & Their Roles, From Timothee Chalamet to Robert Pattinson

Image Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Dune: Part Three already appears to be “the epic conclusion” that Denis Villeneuve is promising. Fans got their first glimpse at character posters and the news of a trailer in March 2026, and one new cast member is making headlines for joining the original stars.

Hollywood Life has the Dune: Part Three cast breakdown right here.

Who Is Returning to the Dune Cast?

The actors reprising their roles for the third installment are Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho and Isaach De Bankolé as Farok.

Who’s New in the Dune: Part Three Cast?

The new main cast member is Robert Pattinson, who is playing Scytale, the one scheming to overthrow Paul Atreides as emperor.

When Does Dune 3 Come Out? Theatrical Release Date

Dune: Part Three will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026.

What Will Dune 3 Be About?

Based on Frank Herbert‘s Dune Messiah, the follow-up to his original book, Dune, Dune: Part Three will take us back to Arrakis 12 years after the events in Dune: Part Two. Paul (Chalamet) is now the emperor and is married to Princess Irulan (Pugh). He refuses to have children with his wife and still has feelings for Chani, whose heart he left broken at the end of Part Two. Irulan does what she can to prevent her husband from having children with Chani.

Meanwhile, Paul must grapple with the extremely high death toll of the Fremen Jihad that he started and his future as the leader of the known universe.

If we’re going off of Villeneuve’s past comments about the writing process for Dune: Part Three, our best guess is that this one will top its predecessors with brutal action scenes and emotional moments.