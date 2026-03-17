‘Dune 3’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, On-Set Updates & Everything Else We Know

Image Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Already dubbed “The Epic Conclusion” of Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune film franchise, Dune: Part Three is almost upon us. Warner Bros. released new posters featuring original cast members Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya on March 16, 2026, along with news of an incoming teaser trailer.

As we await the release of the first look at Dune: Part Three, Hollywood Life has compiled everything you need to know about the third and final installment of Dune below!

When Does the Dune 3 Trailer Come Out?

The official trailer is not here yet, but a teaser will drop on TikTok on March 17, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET.

Dune 3 Release Date

Dune: Part Three will reach theaters on December 18, 2026.

Are you ready? #DuneMovie Be the first to see the teaser, live on TikTok. Tomorrow at 9:00am PT / 12:00pm ET pic.twitter.com/wCSTjceX4s — DUNE (@dunemovie) March 16, 2026

Who Is in the Dune Part 3 Cast?

Timothée reprises his role as Paul Atreides, the Padishah Emperor and the head of House Atreides, and Zendaya will return as Chani, Paul’s love interest and a rebellious Fremen warrior.

The rest of the cast includes Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, who is now Paul’s wife and is also the daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV; Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides; Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica; Robert Pattinson as Scytale, a Tleilaxu Face Dancer; Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho; Javier Bardem as Stilgar; Isaach De Bankolé as Farok and Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck.

What Is Dune: Part Three About?

The third Dune film is based on Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah, the follow-up to his original book, Dune. Dune: Part Three will take us back to Arrakis 12 years after Dune: Part Two, with Paul now serving as the emperor and married to Prince Irulan. However, still harboring feelings for Chani, Paul develops a desire to have children with his original lover, but Irulan does what she can to prevent this.

Meanwhile, Paul must grapple with the rising death toll of the Fremen Jihad he started and his fate as the leader of the known universe.

Based on Villeneuve’s past comments about the writing process for Dune: Part Three, it’s safe to assume that this one will top its predecessors in terms of action scenes and emotional moments.