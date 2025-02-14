Drake 2025 Album: Release Date, Top Songs & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Drake has been making headlines recently for his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar, especially after Super Bowl LIX and the “Money Trees” rapper’s performance. The 38-year-old artist just released a new album, Some Sexy Songs 4 U ($$$4U), amid the buzz surrounding him. The record, a collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR, has already sparked discussions among fans.

When Did Drake Drop a New Album?

Drake released Some Sexy Songs 4 U ($$$4U) on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2025.

Does Drake’s New Album Address the Kendrick Lamar Beef?

According to Forbes, while Drake doesn’t directly mention his feud with Kendrick Lamar, fans believe he subtly references it in his track Gimme A Hug, rapping, “F— a rap beef, I’m tryna get the party lit.”

The tension between the two artists has been ongoing for some time but gained renewed attention when Kendrick released Not Like Us, in which he raps, “Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young/ You better not ever go to cell block one/ To any b*tch that talk to him and they in love/ Just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him.”

Following the song’s release, Drake sued his record label, Universal Music Group (UMG)—which also happens to be Kendrick’s label—over its promotion of the track. According to USA Today, his legal team stated, “UMG wants the public to believe that this is a fight between rappers, but this lawsuit is not brought against Kendrick Lamar.” They further added, “This lawsuit reveals the human and business consequences to UMG’s elevation of profits over the safety and well-being of its artists, and shines a light on the manipulation of artists and the public for corporate gain.”

Drake’s Some Sexy Songs 4 U ($$$4U) Tracklist

The album features 21 songs, including collaborations with PARTYNEXTDOOR, Pim, Chino Pacas, and Yebba. Here’s the full tracklist: