Donatella Versace’s Children: About Daughter Allegra & Son Daniel

Image Credit: Getty Images for Kering

Donatella Versace is starting a new chapter in her life! After announcing that she was stepping down as creative director at Versace, the fashion designer clarified that she will focus on another role with the company — which is partly owned by one of her children, daughter Allegra Versace Beck.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to carry on my brother [Gianni Versace‘s] legacy,” Donatella wrote in an Instagram post in March 2025. ‘He was the true genius, but I hope I have some of his spirit and tenacity. In my new role as Chief Brand Ambassador, I will remain Versace’s most passionate supporter. Versace is in my DNA and always in my heart.”

Gianni was murdered in Miami Beach, Florida, in July 1997. In his will, the late businessman left 50 percent of his fashion company to his niece Allegra. Below, learn more about Donatella’s children and their connection to the Versace brand.

How Many Children Does Donatella Versace Have?

Donatella has two children, daughter Allegra and son Daniel Versace Beck, whom she shares with ex-husband Paul Beck. The former spouses got married in 1983 and divorced in 2000, according to The Guardian.

Allegra Versace Beck

Allegra might own 50 percent of Versace, but she prefers to live a life away from the public eye. According to Harper’s Bazaar, she studied drama, art history and French while attending UCLA and Brown University.

While speaking with La Repubblica in 2011, Allegra revealed she had worked for other fashion houses outside of Versace.

“I’ve spent some time working with a non-Italian designer, I’ve been helping him organize fashion shows, the advertising, also helping with the creative part,” Allegra said at the time. “But the great part about this work is that I am no one,” she said. “They pay me, also, of course, for now not enough to live without worries, but I think you can get used to everything, if you feel free, if you are yourself and not what others want you to be, if you don’t see a photographer around every corner, if you do not bury yourself in cruel gossip that does so much harm.”

By 2018, though, Allegra became more involved in her role at Versace, with her mom telling SSENSE that year, “Gianni idolized my daughter and always called her ‘my little princess,’ but he put a tremendous burden on her with his will. Making headlines at the age of 11 — I wouldn’t wish that on any child. By giving half of Versace to my daughter, he forced me to take responsibility for the company until she came of age. Without this trick in the will, I might have left the company after his death.”

Allegra Versace Beck’s Net Worth

Thanks to her late uncle and her hard work in the fashion world, Allegra racked up a net worth of $900 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Daniel Versace Beck

Like his sister, Daniel has preferred to stay away from the limelight that he was born into. During her 2018 interview with SSENSE, Donatella revealed that her son is a musician, having taken piano lessons from none other than Elton John and guitar lessons from Axl Rose.

“He plays all the instruments himself when he records an album, and he’s an excellent player,” she said before getting candid about Daniel’s view on the Versace brand. “He believes the name Versace would damage his integrity as a musician and give him an undeserved advantage. I don’t really understand that reasoning, because you’re either a good musician or a bad one. But it’s his life. He makes the decisions, and it seems they’re the right ones. You should see him at his performances. It’s rare to see a person whose music makes him so happy.”