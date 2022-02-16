Dolph Lundgren’s Wife: Everything To Know About His 2 Marriages & Engagement To Emma Krokdal

Dolph Lundgren is an iconic actor and throughout his long career, he’s been married twice and his preparing to tie the knot for the third time. Find out everything about his relationships here!

Dolph Lundgren, 64, has been a beloved actor for decades. Since reaching a mainstream audience in 1985 with his role as Ivan Drago in Rocky IV, the Swedish actor has been an international star. Throughout his career, he’s dabbled in directing, and he’s taken on plenty of well-known roles over the decades including He-Man in the Masters of the Universe movie and returning the big screen for the all-star cast of The Expendables. During his life, he’s been married twice, and he proposed to his current fiancée Emma Krokdal in 2020. Find out more about Dolph’s two marriages and his current engagement here!

Peri Momm

Before the success of Rocky IV, Dolph was already mingling with stars as he worked on getting a master’s degree in chemical engineering. He opened up about his fling with singer Grace Jones during the 1980s in a November 2018 interview with The Irish Times. Shortly after hitting it off with Grace, he was cast Drago, and it jumpstarted his career. “To give up that scholarship and become a starving actor? It was insane when I think back. But I had this feeling that I didn’t want to be a chemical engineer. That it wasn’t going to be enough for me,” he said. ” I’ll run into some of my old friends or I’ll visit my old school and talk to the students. I’ll wonder what my life would have been like. I would have had less physical injuries, for sure.”

Despite his rise to celebrity, his first wife actually kept a pretty low profile and wasn’t famous on her own. She’s also kept out of the spotlight since Dolph has risen to fame. Dolph married Peri in 1991, and their marriage ended shortly after, via Hollywood Mask.

Anette Qviberg

The longer of Dolph’s two marriages came in 1994, when he wed interior designer Anette Qviberg, 55. Like Dolph’s first ex, she’s also pretty low-key about her work, but the pair do share two daughters. The pair’s older daughter Ida, 25, is an actress who made her first appearance in the 2009 movie command performance, which her dad directed. She worked with her dad again in the 2021 flick Castle Falls, via IMDb. The pair’s younger daughter Greta, 20, seems to be an aspiring photographer and has an Instagram dedicated to her work. After over 15 years of marriage, Dolph and Anette split up in 2011.

While Anette has mostly stayed out of the spotlight both before and after their marriage, she did make headlines when their house got broken into by burglars in May 2009. Dolph spoke about the experience in a 2010 interview with talkSport. He revealed that the robbers left upon realizing who’s family they were robbing. “They saw some pictures, and they gave my wife… a few things back, and then they took off,” he said. “It was a bad experience, and I sent a few friends of mine from Bulgaria to try to find these guys and have a talk to them, but nothing worked. We never found them.”

Emma Krokdal

After his split from Anette, Dolph had a six year relationship with actress and makeup artist Jenny Sandersson. The pair dated from 2011 to 2017. After the breakup Dolph started dating Norwegian trainer Emma Krokdal, 24, in 2019, and the pair got engaged in June 2020. Emma admitted to not really knowing any of Dolph’s movies before they met in a January 2021 interview.

Dolph announced that the pair were engaged in an Instagram post. “Something very special happened here in Sweden,” he wrote in the caption accompanying a photo of Emma holding up her ring. Emma and the Creed II star both seem so in love with each other. They’ve been spotted kissing and holding hands while out and about.