Dolph Lundgren, 65, Seen In 1st Photos With Fiancée Emma Krokdal, 25, After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis

Dolph Lundgren stepped out in public amidst the revelation that he’s been battling lung cancer for eight years. The Rocky star, 65, was seen outside a café in Beverly Hills with his fiancée, Emma Krokdal, 25, on Monday, May 8. The photos of Dolph and Emma were released on Thursday, May 11, the day after Dolph publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis. Despite his health struggles, Dolph seemed to be in good spirits on his public outing with his future wife.

The Swedish actor wore a white zip-up jacket over a blue T-shirt, and red shorts over a pair of black athletic leggings. He also had on black sunglasses and grey sneakers. Emma, a Norwegian fitness trainer, who has been engaged to Dolph since 2020, wore a black Nike sweatshirt with a pair of matching leggings. She put her blonde hair up in a bun, as she walked outdoors with her legendary fiancé.

Two days after the couple’s outing, Dolph confessed in an interview that he’s in the midst of battling lung cancer. He revealed on In Depth with Graham Besinger that he was first diagnosed in 2015, then went into remission, before he learned in 2020 that he had a tumor on his liver. Dolph said that the surgeon told him he had “2-3 years” to live, but he thought he’d die sooner.

Dolph revealed during the interview that he got surgery to treat his tumor and shared a clip from the hospital of him in a hospital gown. “It’s the day after my surgery, they took out one tumor, then they took out another two they found and another three small ones,” he told fans in the video. “Hopefully it’s cleaned out, if it dies, it dies.”

The Masters of the Universe star also theorized that he got cancer from taking steroids back in the day. “Of course it struck me as it could have something to do with it,” he said. “I thought about it, you always think you’ve made a mistake. I think maybe there is some connection between testosterone therapy and cancer.”