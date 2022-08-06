Dolph Lundgren, 64, & Fiancée Emma Krokdal, 25, Spotted Running Errands In LA

Dolph Lundgren, 64, and his fiancee Emma Krokdal, 25, looked relaxed and happy during their latest outing together. The actor and the beauty matched in black outfits, including a t-shirt and shorts for Dolph and a cropped tee and shorts for Emma, as they ran errands together in the West Hollywood area Aug. 5. Emma also wore sunglasses and had her hair down as they both topped off their looks with sneakers.

Dolph and Emma’s latest outing together comes five days after they were seen on a different outing. They were holding hands while going to dinner in West Hollywood, and wore stylish clothing as they smiled at cameras capturing the moment. Dolph rocked a silky light blue blazer over a white top, black pants, and black sneakers, while Emma donned a black sheer long-sleeved top, white shorts, and black heels.

Dolph and Emma’s romance is in its third year. The former first announced his engagement to the social media star in an Instagram post in June 2020. The soon-to-be husband and wife first met at an Equinox gym, where Emma worked, in 2019, and started dating soon after. Their first public outing as a couple was at the Cana Dorada Film & Music Festival in the Dominican Republic in Jan. 2020.

Dolph talked about his love for Emma, in an interview with Muscle and Health last year. “I feel very lucky that I have someone like Emma at this age. It’s changed my life and I hope I can give her the kind of help and support that takes a lot of time to discover and amass,” he told the outlet.