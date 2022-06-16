Dolph Lundgren, 64, Bonds With Daughter, 26, While Out To Lunch In Rare Sighting Together

The strong man got a jump start on Father's Day weekend with his girl. The father-daughter duo fetched lunch in Beverly Hills.

By:
June 16, 2022 10:05AM EDT
Dolph Lundgren, ida Lundgren
Anette Qviberg, Dolph Lundgren, Ida Lundgren, Greta Lundgren Ida Lundgren graduation, Stockholm Opera House, Sweden - 28 May 2016
Beverly Hills, CA - Dolph Lundgren takes his daughter Ida to lunch in Beverly Hills.
Image Credit: Be Like Water Media / BACKGRID

Dolph Lungren, 64, looked like quite the dapper dad while out with his daughter Ida, 26, in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, June 16. It looked like they were getting Father’s Day weekend started early with a fancy lunch.

The Rocky IV actor and his girl arrived in style, driving up to the ritzy Via Allora restaurant in a $205k silver Ferrari. Dolph was the epitome of casual class, donning a crisp navy blazer over a blue striped shirt, with blue jeans and sneakers. He had his silver blond hair cropped short and donned classic aviator sunglasses. Finishing the look was a handsome gold watch and silver chain around his neck.

Dolph Lundgren
Dolph Lundgren looked handsome while taking his daughter Ida to lunch in Beverly Hills. (Be Like Water Media / BACKGRID)

Ida looked just as stylish as her father, stepping out in a blue romper layered under a denim jacket. Dolph’s daughter, who shares with ex-wife Anette Qviberg, echoed dad’s casual fashion with sneakers while carrying her things in a dusty blue, quilted Dior bag, which retails for $4600.

Dolph was there to support his daughter after she was granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Jack Eaton-Morris after he reportedly “threatened” her family’s safety, according to reports from TMZ. There is a hearing set on the matter for Jun. 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, Dolph is looking forward to his nuptials with 25-year-old Norwegian personal trainer Emma KrokdalThe couple has been engaged since June of 2020.

The Expendables actor gushed about his relationship in an interview with Muscle & Health in 2021. “They say youth is wasted on the young, and whilst that’s not true for everybody – like Emma – it is true for me because I matured very late,” he said.

“I feel very lucky that I have someone like Emma at this age, it’s changed my life and I hope I can give her the kind of help and support that takes a lot of time to discover and amass,” he went on. “I would say that right now I’m the most balanced as an individual I’ve ever been.”

