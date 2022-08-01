Dolph Lundgren, 64, & Fiancée Emma Krokdal, 25, Hold Hands On Romantic Date Night In WeHo: Photos

Saturday night is date night – just ask Dolph Lundgren, who took his future wife, Emma Krokdal, out to eat at Catch Steak in WeHo on July 30. Dolph, 64, looks dapper in a silvery blazer, white button-up shirt, and a pair of black jeans. Emma, 25, sported a pair of high-waisted white shorts, a sheer black long-sleeve top, and a pair of strappy pumps. She accessorized the outfit with large hoop earrings and a blue Balenciaga handbag. At one point, the two lovebirds strolled hand-in-hand down the L.A. sidewalk. Dolph seemed to take a moment to sign a few autographs before making his way into the restaurant.

Dolph’s dinner date with Emma comes a few weeks after the Universal Soldier star met up with his daughter, Ida Lungren, for lunch. It was a rare public sighting of Dolph and his 26-year-old child, as they arrived at Via Allora for a meal. After he arrived in a $205k silver Ferrari, Dolph – dressed in a navy blazer over a blue shirt with jeans and sneakers – met with Ida, dressed in a jean jacket and a dark blue romper.

Ida is the oldest child of Dolph and his second wife, Anette Qviberg. He and the interior designer married in 1994. They stayed together for over 15 years, during which they welcomed Ida and her younger sister, Greta Lundgren. The couple split in 2011. Before that, Dolph married Peri Momm in 1991, but the two ended the marriage shortly after.

Dolph and Emma began dating in 2019. In June 2020, Dolph announced in an Instagram post that he and Emma were engaged. “Something very special happened here in Sweden,” the Spånga native captioned the photo of Emma with a ring around her finger. In January 2022, Dolph told The Guardian that he visits Sweden “a couple of times a year” because his “fiancée is from Norway, so we’re both Scandinavian.”

“I don’t know if I’d like to move back [to Sweden],” he added. “I haven’t thought about it, but for now, I like California. Los Angeles is where my job is, and I like the lifestyle; it’s quite liberal, you can be who you want to be. People don’t care and leave you alone. The smaller the places, the more rigid the social structure, whereas everybody in L.A. is a bit of a freak, so I fit right in.”