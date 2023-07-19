Dolph Lundgren, 65, & Emma Krokdal, 25, Confirm They’re Married: We’re Celebrating ‘Love, Life & Happiness’

Dolph Lundgren, 65, can now call Emma Krokdal, 25, his wife. The Rocky IV star, who is currently battling cancer, confirmed on July 19 that he married his much-younger fiancée. The couple wed on July 13 and confirmed the matrimony in a statement to PEOPLE: “We chose to celebrate our love by getting married at our villa in Mykonos with family and a few close friends. With both Covid and a long road of challenging medical treatments, we’ve had to push our marriage plans many times. We felt it was finally the right time to celebrate love, life and happiness— in the land of the Gods.”

The couple sparked marriage rumors when they were pictured wearing wedding rings while seemingly celebrating their nuptials in Mykonos, Greece. Emma is Dolph’s third wife. The actor was previously married to Peri Momm and Anette Qviberg, with whom he shares his two daughters Ida and Greta.

Dolph and Emma have been together since 2019, the same year they met at an Equinox gym, where Emma worked as a personal trainer. The Swedish actor announced his engagement to the Norwegian social media star in June 2020. Dolph talked about his love for Emma, in an interview with Muscle and Health last year. “I feel very lucky that I have someone like Emma at this age. It’s changed my life and I hope I can give her the kind of help and support that takes a lot of time to discover and amass,” he told the outlet.

The couple’s 41-year age difference has been a hot topic amongst fans, which Dolph addressed when he did an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger in May 2023. Dolph said while the age difference is “severe” he’s compatible with Emma because of how “mature” she is.

“I feel like Emma is very mature for her age, for sure. She’s had an interesting life. She came over here from a small town in Norway,” he said, according to PEOPLE. “She was married here and she went through a difficult divorce and went through a lot of stuff that most young people her age don’t have to deal with.” Dolph added, “So she’s quite mature and at the same time, I think I’m quite youthful. But you know, I’ve been with people that are twice her age [who are] less mature than she is.”

Emma has been by Dolph’s side amidst his health battle. Dolph revealed in May 2023 that he’s been battling cancer for eight years. He revealed that he was first diagnosed with kidney cancer back in 2015, but after a five year remission, doctors found tumors in his liver and kidney. “I’ve had a great life. I’ve live like five lifetimes in one. So it wasn’t like I felt bitter but I felt sorry for my kids and my fiancé,” he said about his diagnosis in an interview in May. Thankfully, Dolph got a special treatment at UCLA Medical Center and his tumors were reduced in size by 90%.