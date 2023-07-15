Dolph Lundgren, 65, Wears Swim Trunks On Vacation With Daughter Ida, 27, Fiancée Emma, 25: Photos

Dolph Lundgren is having the vacation of a lifetime. The 65-year-old icon was spotted soaking up the sun shirtless on a boat in Mykonos, Greece on Friday, July 14 with his fiancée Emma Krokdal, 25, and his two daughters Ida Lundgren, 27, and his youngest child, Greta Lundgren, 21. Ever the adventurer, Dolph and Ida were also spotted preparing to jump into the Mediterranean Sea to cool off in the 90 degree weather. Ida, who Dolph shares with Anette Qviberg, stunned in a ruffled turquoise blue bikini. At one point, he was also seen lounging on the pool deck with Emma, who sported a black two piece.

Later in the day, the Rocky IV star threw on a green button down shirt with a white pair of shorts to explore the ritzy island of Mykonos. He stayed cool in a white baseball cap, and kept his eyes protected with sunglasses as he smiled going through the cobbled streets. The 65-year-old finished his casual vacation look with a smart pair of black sneakers for comfort and support.

The vacation comes just two months after the Swedish-born actor revealed he has been battling cancer for eight years. He revealed that he was first diagnosed with kidney cancer back in 2015, but after a five year remission, doctors found tumors in his liver and kidney.

“I’ve had a great life. I’ve live like five lifetimes in one. So it wasn’t like I felt bitter but I felt sorry for my kids and my fiancé,” Dolph said of his thoughts on the diagnosis in an interview in May. Following a special treatment at UCLA Medical Center, he revealed that his tumors were reduced in size by 90%. “You just appreciate being lucky enough to be alive,” he also said on In Depth With Graham Bensinger.

Eventually Lundgren sought an additional opinion from oncologist Dr. Alexandra Drakaki of UCLA Medical Center, and was placed on a more recently-developed medicinal treatment. Lundgren says the treatment – which he underwent while filming both The Expendables 4 and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – has proven effective in reducing the size of the tumors by 90%.