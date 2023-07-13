Dolph Lundgren, 65, Seen Shirtless With Fiancée Emma, 25, & Daughter Ida, 27, In Greece Amid Cancer Battle

Dolph Lundgren headed to Greece for some rest and relaxation with his bikini clad fiancée and daughter as he fights his years-long cancer battle.

July 13, 2023 9:15PM EDT
Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal
Anette Qviberg, Dolph Lundgren, Ida Lundgren, Greta Lundgren Ida Lundgren graduation, Stockholm Opera House, Sweden - 28 May 2016
EXCLUSIVE: Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren goes shirtless during a romantic vacation in Greece with his much younger fiancee Emma Krokdal amid his lengthy cancer battle. The 65-year-old movie star and the 25-year-old Norwegian beauty were seen kissing as they enjoyed a sunsoaked break in Mykonos. The trip comes after the 'Rocky IV' star revealed he has been battling lung cancer for eight years and speculated whether his past use of steroids for bodybuilding is to blame. The couple were joined in Greece by Dolph's model daughter Ida Lundgren, 27. Despite their 40-year age gap, Dolph has spoken about how mature his lady love is for her age. 13 Jul 2023 Pictured: Dolph Lundgren, Emma Krokdal. Photo credit: A LONE WOLF/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA1006850_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beverly Hills, CA - Dolph Lundgren takes his daughter Ida to lunch in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Dolph Lundgren, Ida Lundgren BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: A LONE WOLF/MEGA

He may be battling cancer, but that’s not stopping Dolph Lundgren from living it up! The Rocky IV star, 65, was spotted shirtless and soaking up the sun in Mykonos on Thursday, July 13, with a couple of lovely ladies — his fiancée and daughter. In photos you can see below, Dolph snuggled up poolside for an embrace and passionate kiss with 25-year-old fiancée, Norwegian fitness trainer Emma Krokdal. Emma’s hair appeared to be wet from a recent dip in the sparkling pool while enjoying the PDA with her future hubby as she wore a black bikini.

Emma Krokdal and Dolph Lundgren
Dolph and his fiancee in Mykonos on July 13, 2023. (A LONE WOLF/MEGA)

Also pictured on the getaway was Dolph’s daughter, 27-year-old Swedish actress and model Ida Lundgren, who wore a turquoise blue and gold string bikini while standing nearby. Dolph’s younger daughter, 21-year-old Greta Lundgren, did not appear to have joined the fun.

The chill pics come on the heels of Dolph’s May 2023 revelation that he’s been battling cancer for the better part of the past decade. He’d first been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2015, but thought it had gone into remission. “In 2020, I was back in Sweden and I had some kind of acid reflux, I didn’t know what it was so I did an MRI,” he said during a May appearance on In Depth with Graham Besinger. “They found that there were a few more tumors around that area. They found one more tumor in the liver, so I was like aw s****, okay.”

Ida Lundgren
Dolph’s daughter, Swedish model Ida Lundren, joined the couple on vacation in Greece. (A LONE WOLF/MEGA)

The Expendables icon admitted it didn’t take long to sink in. “At that point it started to hit me that this was something serious,” he explained. “The surgeon called me and said it had grown, it was too big, it had grown to the size of a small lemon. I asked them how long do I have left, I think he said 2-3 years but I could tell in his voice he thought it was less. I thought that was it for sure.” Emma added that they, “realized it was a lot worse than we thought, they started talking about tumors in the lung, stomach, spine, outside the kidneys.”

Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal
A LONE WOLF/MEGA

Though he confessed he’d had concerned that steroid use had been involved it the diagnosis, Dolph expressed optimism. “You just appreciate being lucky enough to be alive, and you appreciate every moment there is,” he said at the time.

Dolph shares Ida and Greta with his ex wife, interior designer Anette Qviberg.

