Dolph Lundgren, 65, Seen Shirtless With Fiancée Emma, 25, & Daughter Ida, 27, In Greece Amid Cancer Battle

He may be battling cancer, but that’s not stopping Dolph Lundgren from living it up! The Rocky IV star, 65, was spotted shirtless and soaking up the sun in Mykonos on Thursday, July 13, with a couple of lovely ladies — his fiancée and daughter. In photos you can see below, Dolph snuggled up poolside for an embrace and passionate kiss with 25-year-old fiancée, Norwegian fitness trainer Emma Krokdal. Emma’s hair appeared to be wet from a recent dip in the sparkling pool while enjoying the PDA with her future hubby as she wore a black bikini.

Also pictured on the getaway was Dolph’s daughter, 27-year-old Swedish actress and model Ida Lundgren, who wore a turquoise blue and gold string bikini while standing nearby. Dolph’s younger daughter, 21-year-old Greta Lundgren, did not appear to have joined the fun.

The chill pics come on the heels of Dolph’s May 2023 revelation that he’s been battling cancer for the better part of the past decade. He’d first been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2015, but thought it had gone into remission. “In 2020, I was back in Sweden and I had some kind of acid reflux, I didn’t know what it was so I did an MRI,” he said during a May appearance on In Depth with Graham Besinger. “They found that there were a few more tumors around that area. They found one more tumor in the liver, so I was like aw s****, okay.”

The Expendables icon admitted it didn’t take long to sink in. “At that point it started to hit me that this was something serious,” he explained. “The surgeon called me and said it had grown, it was too big, it had grown to the size of a small lemon. I asked them how long do I have left, I think he said 2-3 years but I could tell in his voice he thought it was less. I thought that was it for sure.” Emma added that they, “realized it was a lot worse than we thought, they started talking about tumors in the lung, stomach, spine, outside the kidneys.”

Though he confessed he’d had concerned that steroid use had been involved it the diagnosis, Dolph expressed optimism. “You just appreciate being lucky enough to be alive, and you appreciate every moment there is,” he said at the time.

Dolph shares Ida and Greta with his ex wife, interior designer Anette Qviberg.