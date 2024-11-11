Does UPS Deliver on Veterans Day? Holiday Shipping Details

Image Credit: The Washington Post via Getty Im

Veterans Day 2024 falls on Monday, November 11. While we honor those who have served in the U.S. military, some Americans have the day off from work to run errands, like mailing letters and packages.

Here’s what you need to know about the holiday and which services will still be open today.

How Did Veterans Day Start?

Veterans Day has been observed in one form or another since 1919, when then-President Woodrow Wilson marked the first anniversary of the World War I armistice.

“To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations,” he said.

Armistice Day was officially recognized as a federal holiday in 1938 and became known as Veterans Day in 1954, honoring all U.S. military veterans, not just those who served in World War I. In some countries, like France and Belgium, which were part of the Allied forces during World War I, November 11 is still commemorated as Armistice Day to mark the end of the war and honor their fallen soldiers.

Does UPS Deliver on Veterans Day?

According to UPS’ website, the company will be open on Veterans Day. Customers will be able to send and receive UPS packages as usual on the holiday.

Is the Post Office Open on Veterans Day 2024?

Veterans Day is listed among the observed federal holidays, so the post office will be closed.

The USPS observes the following federal holidays: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas Day.

Is There School on Veterans Day?

Whether schools are closed on Veterans Day depends on the district, but most school districts in the U.S. do observe the holiday. However, some districts do not consider it a legal holiday and remain open.

Are Banks Open on Veterans Day?

Banks are closed in observance of Veterans Day, so customers won’t be able to visit their local branches. However, ATMs remain available for banking transactions.