Does Tyra Banks Have Kids? All About Her Son York Banks Asla

Tyra Banks is one of the most famous names in the modeling world. From the catwalk to starring in movies and creating America’s Next Top Model, she has become a force in the industry. But Tyra has an even more important role in life: being a mom. Now that Netflix’s 2026 docuseries Reality Check has prompted new interest in Tyra’s background, many want to learn more about her personal life.

Is Tyra Banks Married?

No, Tyra is not currently married. She was most recently linked to boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martinwas. Previously, she was in a relationship with ex-boyfriend Erik Asla, a Norwegian photographer, from 2013 to 2017.

Before her most recent romances, Tyra opened up about her past abusive relationships with an unnamed ex-boyfriend. During a 2009 conversation with Oprah Winfrey, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel said, “I stayed because I felt like if I left and he didn’t change and didn’t treat me how I felt I deserved to be treated, I was a failure.”

Does Tyra Banks Have Kids?

Yes, Tyra is a mother of one child: her son, York Banks Asla. She and her ex Erik welcomed York via gestational surrogacy in January 2016. That month, Tyra announced the news of her son’s birth.

“The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “He’s got my fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik’s mouth and chin. As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone. York Banks Asla, welcome to the world.”

Over the years, Tyra has discussed motherhood in various interviews. While speaking with E! News in December 2017, the Inglewood, California, native said she is “a very hardworking momma and hopefully a good example to my son that you know momma works really, really hard and that’s how we have these things and we can travel and get on airplane, airplane, airplane, to go and see the world.”

“But at the same time, with my hard work, my son often comes with me; he’s here today!” Tyra continued. “So, I want him to see mommy’s world and to understand what she does, so that when he’s away from me, he’s like, ‘Oh mommy’s with camera or is mommy in business suit meeting today?’ I want him to understand that and so I think he’s learning, slowly.”

How Old Is Tyra Banks’ Son York?

Tyra’s son, York, is 10 years old as of 2026.