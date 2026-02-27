Does Rob Rausch Have a Girlfriend? All About ‘The Traitors’ Season 4 Winner’s Relationship

Image Credit: Euan Cherry/Peacock

Rob Rausch became one of reality TV’s most talked-about stars when he won The Traitors Season 4, outwitting competitors in the Scottish Highlands castle and walking away with the grand prize. Before his strategic victory, the Alabama native first made a name for himself on Love Island USA, where his charm and playful energy earned him a loyal fan base.

Inside the castle, Rob wasn’t just playing a sharp strategic game — he was also turning heads. His chemistry and flirtatious energy with fellow contestant Maura Higgins fueled speculation among castmates and fans alike, and several contestants openly commented on his good looks. At one point during the show, Olympic figure skater and fellow competitor Johnny Weir joked, “He’s so hot, I can’t even look at him.”

Though Rob and Maura have maintained they were just friends, viewers couldn’t help noticing their connection as the season unfolded. With fans still speculating about his love life, here’s everything to know about Rob and his relationship status.

Who Is Rob Rausch?

Rob is an American reality TV personality and professional snake wrangler from Florence, Alabama, who first gained fame on Love Island USA before becoming the winner of The Traitors Season 4. Born September 1, 1998, Rob has built a devoted following for his charismatic presence, outdoorsy persona and strategic gameplay.

Does Rob Rausch Have a Girlfriend Now?

Yes — at the The Traitors Season 4 reunion, Rob confirmed that he is currently in a relationship and has been dating someone for about two months.

Who Is Rob Rausch’s Girlfriend?

While Rob has confirmed he’s in a relationship, he has not publicly revealed his girlfriend’s name or shared personal details about her. He appears to be keeping the romance out of the spotlight for now, choosing to maintain her privacy.

His relationship was also referenced in a post-finale interview with The Cut, published shortly after his Feb. 26 win. In the article, the outlet noted that Rob is “currently working on a woodworking project for his girlfriend,” adding that her identity is being kept private for now.