Does Maura Higgins Have a Boyfriend? What We Know After She Said ‘I Don’t Want a Man’

Maura Higgins may have left the Villa, but she’s on an island of her own now. The Love Island alum was asked whether or not she’d continue her reality TV journey by joining The Bachelorette, and she quickly shut down any possibility of that.

“Absolutely not,” she told Entertainment Tonight in April 2026 at Hulu’s Get Real event. “Guys, I’m 35! Do you know what? I’m so happy. I don’t want a man. I don’t want anyone in my space. I like to come home to my beautiful, clean house. I don’t have to pick up their s**t. I don’t actually have time anyway.”

Maura’s empowering response garnered praise from women of all ages as it went viral online. However, it also prompted curiosity about her personal life and dating history.

Here, Hollywood Life is looking back at Maura’s former boyfriends and her life now.

Who Is Maura Higgins?

Maura is a reality TV personality, presenter and model. Hailing from Ballymahon, County Longford, Ireland, she is best known for appearing in the fifth series of Love Island UK. She then appeared in a slew of other reality shows, including Dancing on Ice, Cooking with the Stars, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and The Traitors US.

The Irish icon later became the social media presenter for Love Island USA and Love Island Games, then went on to become the presenter for Love Island USA: Aftersun and Love Island Games: Aftersun.

Who Are Maura Higgins’ Ex-Boyfriends?

Maura briefly dated her Love Island co-star Curtis Pritchard after leaving the Villa together. She entered the show as a bombshell. Maura and Chris announced their breakup in March 2020.

She then moved on with Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice, dating him until October 2021. Roughly two years later, the Traitors alum was in a relationship with Bobby Holland Hanton, Chris Hemsworth‘s stunt double. They were together from 2023 to 2024.

Does Maura Higgins Have a Boyfriend Now?

No, Maura made it clear during an April 2026 interview that she’s in no rush to start dating again. As previously noted, she told ET that she doesn’t “want a man” because she doesn’t “want anyone in [her] space” and she doesn’t have the time to date at the moment.