Does Kris Jenner Have Cancer? Her Health Explained After Doctors Found a Tumor

Kris Jenner‘s health became a concern among fans after she revealed her doctors discovered a tumor in her ovary. During a season 5 episode of The Kardashians, the 68-year-old momager emotionally told her children that she had to undergo a procedure. Now, fans are wondering if Kris has a form of cancer.

Learn everything we know about Kris’ health, below.

What Happened to Kris Jenner?

During episode 7 of season 5, Kris tearfully told her children that her doctor found a tumor.

“I wanted to tell you guys something. I went to the doctor and had my scan,” she said before tearing up. “They found, and this just makes me really emotional but, they found a cyst and a little tumor on my ovary.”

The discovery was difficult for the reality TV personality, as she noted that her health changes are part of aging. “It’s a whole chapter that’s just closed,” she said.

Does Kris Jenner Have Cancer?

While speaking with her daughters Kim, Khloé and Kendall during the episode, Kris explained that she needed to have her ovaries “taken out.”

“Dr A said I’ve gotta have my ovaries taken out, and I’m emotional about it because they came in handy with you guys,” Kris said. “That’s where all my kids were conceived and that’s where they were grown, in my tummy. So, this is a very sacred place to me.”

After Khloé called Kourtney to share the news, the Lemme founder reflected on the emotional revelation.

“I totally understand how my mom is feeling because I would feel the same way,” Kourtney explained. “It’s your womanly power and it doesn’t mean that it’s taking away who she is or what she’s experienced, but I would feel this sentimental feeling of what it’s created.”

Kris didn’t clarify whether or not the tumor discovery meant a cancer diagnosis. But the momager insisted that she’s “gonna be fine” and added, “Listen, if I can get through the hip replacement, I can get through this. I’m not nervous to be put to sleep. I’m not nervous with Dr. A, she’s the best doctor in the world. But then you go to do it and … it’s so real.”

“People often ask me what is the best job I’ve ever had, and I’ve always said: Mom,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said. “The biggest blessing in my life was being able to give birth to six beautiful kids.”

Kris Has Faced Health Setbacks Before

Previously, Kris revealed that she had to undergo hip replacement surgery during season 2 of The Kardashians. During the 2022 season, viewers learned that she was feeling “excruciating” pain in her hip and decided to get the surgery. As a result, the reality TV star seemingly adjusted quickly.