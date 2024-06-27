Kris Jenner Tearfully Shares Doctors ‘Found Something’ in Medical Scans

Image Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Kris Jenner teared up as she explained to her kids alongside her boyfriend Corey Gamble, 43, that she was informed about a cyst and a tumor in a recent visit to her doctor.

“I wanted to tell you guys something… I had my scan,” she said before starting to cry. “And this just makes me really emotional but they found something.”

The mom-ager’s, 68, alarming news comes after Khloé Kardashian‘s 2022 “skin cancer scare.” The 39-year-old opened up on social media about having a melanoma spot removed.

Sharing a mirror selfie showing a close-up of her cheek, Khloé wrote on Instagram: “Not that we needed the arrow to show the huge indentation on the side of my face but because we had to remove a tumor from my cheek, I was left with an indention.”

“I am definitely not complaining because I would rather have an indention than melanoma any day,” she continued. “I am so incredibly grateful to all the doctors who helped and continue to help me with my skin cancer journey.”

The Good American co-founder also shared her health journey in season 3 of The Kardashians. At the time, Jenner called the news of her daughter’s health “very concerning.”

In Thursday’s teaser, however, Khloé, 40, poked fun at her mom’s frequent health struggles in a confessional.

“I absolutely love my mom,” Khloe said. “But I feel like every other day, every other week, I’m getting a text or a phone call of her just complaining about another ailment that’s on the rise.”