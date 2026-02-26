Does Gale Weathers Die in ‘Scream 7’? Spoilers on Her Character’s Fate

Image Credit: ©2026 Paramount Pictures

Courteney Cox has been a major part of the Scream franchise for 30 years now. Without her, we’d never have Gale Weathers, the famous reporter whose interest in multiple Ghostface killing sprees keeps reeling her back to chaos. And after her brush with death in Scream VI, Gale pulled through for Scream 7, but does she die in the 2026 sequel?

Below, Hollywood Life has the details on Gale’s fate in Scream 7! (WARNING: SPOILERS ARE AHEAD FOR SCREAM 7. PROCEED WITH CAUTION)

Who Has Died in the Scream Movies So Far?

In films 1 through VI, the major characters who died were Sidney’s best friend Tatum, whom she named her daughter after in Scream 7, Randy Meeks, Cotton Weary, Judy Hicks and former Sheriff Dewey Riley. Dewey’s murder in 2022’s Scream was, perhaps, the most shocking and hurtful to watch. Even Neve Campbell — the franchise’s final girl — said it during a February 2026 interview with Fandango.

“Dewey’s death, I’m not happy about it,” she said. “Nobody was happy about Dewey’s death. … We had Dewey for so long that I think it hurt just that little bit more.”

Actor David Arquette, who reprised his role in Scream 7, has been with the franchise since the original film, and he reprised his role in the seventh movie.

Is Gale Weathers in Scream 7?

Yes! Courteney had already been confirmed to reprise her role in the seventh installment, reuniting with Neve’s Sidney on screen once again.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Courteney revealed what scared her the most about the Scream franchise: the first film’s bathroom scene, when Ghostface nearly slices Sidney before she sprints out and gets away just in time.

“I’m scared of everything anyway. I’m just a real jumpy person — birds, things, you name it,” Courteney admitted. “In Scream, there is one where Ghostface is under a bathroom stall. So, when you go to a bathroom anywhere, I’m just waiting to see those black boots come down. Or parking lots! It doesn’t matter! … I had to go to the bathroom, and I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m too scared to go to the bathroom.'”

Does Gale Weathers Die in Scream 7?

(WARNING: THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS A SPOILER FROM SCREAM 7).

No, Gale does not die in Scream 7. Unlike Scream VI, Courteney didn’t get a lengthy one-on-one showdown with Ghostface.

Is Gale Weathers the Killer in Scream 7?

No, Gale is not the killer in the seventh installment. For anyone brave enough to find out who is, though, you can click here for all Scream 7 spoilers.