Does Chimney Die in ‘911’ Season 8? Find Out

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

9-1-1 has left fans heartbroken after the sudden exit of a major character — spoilers ahead. The drama series has been going strong since its debut in 2018, and now many are wondering if more characters will be saying goodbye, particularly Chimney, played by Kenneth Choi.

According to Variety, Peter Krause released a statement in response to the death of a character, saying, “It was more than a bold creative choice on a bold show…First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day.”

He added, “We at ‘9-1-1’ salute all the incredible men and women who do these dangerous jobs and strive to keep us safe. Our show is incredibly difficult to make at times with long hours, challenging stunts and elaborate disasters. We couldn’t do it without each other.”

While not all heroes wear capes, some of your favorite characters may have become fallen soldiers. So, does Chimney survive in Season 8?

Who Dies in 911 Season 8?

Bobby Nash dies in the newest season due to a fatal virus. Speaking to Variety, Peter Krause acknowledged the emotional response from fans, saying, “I’ve heard that many fans are upset by this loss, and they have a right to be. It is a loss.”

Does Chimney Die in 911?

No, Chimney does not die.

Did Peter Krause Leave 911?

Peter Krause did not leave the show, but he did not oppose the decision to kill off his character.

Showrunner Tim Minear previously told TV Line that Bobby’s death had been planned for some time, “I kind of hinted at it in the “Hot Shots” episode when Brad Torrance is saying that [his character] isn’t going wake up from his coma, and he had that fan going, ‘You can’t kill him off! He’s what holds the [firehouse] together!’ I was really thinking seriously about it when we wrote that scene.”

Will There Be a Season 9 of 911?

Yes, the show has been renewed for Season 9, set to premiere in Fall 2025.