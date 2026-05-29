Does ‘Backrooms’ Have a Post-Credits Scene After the Movie?

Image Credit: A24

Who would have thought a 4chan thread and YouTube would inspire a feature-length horror film? A24 has released its latest thriller, Backrooms, in theaters, and fans are wondering whether they should stay after the end credits roll for a bonus scene.

Social media rumors tend to circulate whenever a new, successful movie premieres. So, does Backrooms really have a post-credits scene? Here’s what you need to know if you plan on seeing the eerie flick.

What Is Backrooms About?

Backrooms follows a therapist who must locate her missing patient. Directed by YouTuber Kane Parsons in his directorial debut, the movie is partially inspired by his YouTube found-footage anthology series.

In 2019, a 4chan user prompted others to share “disquieting” images that deeply resonated with them. At the time, one person responded with a photo of a yellow-tinged room, similar to the one seen in the 2026 horror film.

“If you’re not careful and you noclip out of reality in the wrong areas, you’ll end up in the Backrooms, where it’s nothing but the stink of old moist carpet, the madness of mono-yellow, the endless background noise of fluorescent lights at maximum hum-buzz, and approximately six hundred million square miles of randomly segmented empty rooms to be trapped in,” the 4chan user wrote about the image. “God save you if you hear something wandering around nearby, because it sure as hell has heard you.”

Is There a Post-Credits Scene at the End of Backrooms?

No. Backrooms does not have either a mid-credits or a post-credits scene. Once the film ends, you can leave the theater.

Meet the Cast of Backrooms

The Backrooms movie is led by stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve. Supporting cast includes Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, Lukita Maxwell and Avan Jogia.

Mark has most recently starred in The Morning Show and has co-written and starred in the Creep film series and its spinoff series, The Creep Tapes. Finn stars in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, while Lukita appears in Shrinking. Avan, famous for his role in the teen sitcom Victorious, recently starred in 56 Days.