‘Backrooms’ A24 Movie Cast: Meet the Stars From Renate Reinsve to Chiwetel Ejiofor

Image Credit: Courtesy of A24

Backrooms introduces moviegoers to an eerie, “otherworldly dimension,” according to its logline. Based on a concept from a 2019 4chan thread post, the upcoming A24 sci-fi, found-footage horror movie is bound to leave viewers shaking in their seats. And with an all-star cast, fans can’t wait to see how leads Renate Reinsve and Chiwetel Ejiofor carry the story.

The rest of the cast features Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, Lukita Maxwell and Avan Jogia. While the details of their roles are still unclear, we know that Chiwetel’s character is Clark, and Renate’s is most likely the therapist who has to find her missing patient.

Get to know the cast of Backrooms here.

Renate Reinsve

Renate’s role in Backrooms had been kept under wraps for a while. She recently starred in the Academy Award-nominated film Sentimental Value and is best known for her performance in Presumed Innocent. The Norwegian actress was nominated for a Golden Globe Award, BAFTA Award and Academy Award.

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Chiwetel is playing the role of Clark and has appeared in countless films. His most well-known roles were in Love Actually, Four Brothers, Children of Men, Endgame, 2012, Salt, The Martian, Doctor Strange and Venom: The Last Dance.

As a veteran actor who has been in the business for years, Chiwetel has received several accolades, including a British Academy Film Award and a Laurence Olivier Award. He has also been nominated for an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.

Mark Duplass

Mark is no stranger to the horror movie universe. The Duplass Brothers Productions co-founder co-wrote and starred in the Creep movie series in addition to its spinoff show, The Creep Tapes, playing the same serial killer character.

The filmmaker, actor and musician is also known for his roles in Greenberg, The Lazarus Effect, Togerness, Tully and, most recently, The Morning Show, for which he’s been nominated for a e Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Finn Bennett

Like most of his co-stars, Finn’s role in Backrooms is unclear, but he’s best known for starring in True Detective: Night Country and, most recently, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. He also received the Trophée Chopard at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

Lukita Maxwell

Lukita is on the rise in the film industry, having starred in HBO’s Generation and Apple TV’s Shrinking. She also appeared in The Young Wife.

Avan Jogia

After getting his big break in Nickelodeon’s Victorious, Avan went on to star in multiple well-known series, including Twisted, Tut, Ghost Wars, Now Apocalypse and, most recently, 56 Days.