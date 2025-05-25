Does Abby Die in ‘The Last of Us’? Find Out Her Character’s Fate

Image Credit: HBO

(Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Last of Us Season 2)

Abby plays a pivotal role in The Last of Us Season 2. As viewers know, she is responsible for Joel’s death, which occurs in Episode 2. With Ellie vowing revenge, fans have been eager to learn Abby’s fate. The Season 2 finale airs Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 9 PM ET/PT on HBO and Max. While the show has closely followed the narrative of the video game The Last of Us Part II, certain adaptations have been made.

Below, find out what Abby’s fate is in season 2 of The Last of Us.

Who Is Abby in The Last of Us?

Abby (played by Kaitlyn Dever) is a member of what was once the Fireflies – a military group that was seeking a vaccine for the Cordyceps brain infection in season 1 of The Last of Us. She was also the daughter of a Fireflies doctor, who was about to perform the surgery on Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in the season 1 finale that would have killed her.

Does Abby Die in The Last of Us?

No, Abby does not die in the video game; Ellie, rather, lets her go during a bloody fight. While it’s unclear what will unravel in the HBO series, it’s safe to assume that the showrunners will let Abby live in order to honor the original story. By letting Abby go free, Ellie breaks the cycle of pent-up vengeance.

Why Does Abby Kill Joel in The Last of Us?

Abby hunts down and kills Joel (Pedro Pascal) to avenge her late father, whom Joel fatally shot in season 1 to save Ellie. During Abby’s monologue in front of Joel in season 2, episode 2, she lays out her vengeance for him, pointing out that he killed “18 soldiers and one doctor.”

“You remember that one: an unarmed doctor you shot in the head,” Abby tells Joel. “Yeah, that was my dad. Guess you probably already figured. The nurses said you barely even looked at him as you pulled the trigger.”

Abby also tells Joel that the Fireflies had a code about not killing a defenseless person. “And right now, that’s you,” she says, before adding, “But I am going to kill you. Because it doesn’t matter if you have a code like me, or you’re a lawless piece of s**t like you. There are just some things everyone agrees are just f**king wrong.”

After Joel tells her to “shut the f**k up and do it already,” Abby responds, “You stupid old man. You don’t get to rush this!” before hitting his wounded leg with a golf club. The rest of the Fireflies watch Abby brutally beat Joel before she finishes him off in front of a crying Ellie.