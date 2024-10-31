What Were Diddy & Jennifer Lopez Fighting About in the VMAs Party Pictures?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Sean “Diddy” Combs may have left their former relationship in the past, but the public hasn’t. As the record producer awaits trial for his sex trafficking case, pictures of him and Jennifer resurfaced in October 2024 of them seemingly arguing at a party two decades prior — the same night that Combs was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl. After more accusations against Diddy came to light, J. Lo’s fans want to know what she and her ex were talking about in the photos in question.

How Long Were J. Lo & Diddy Together?

Diddy and J. Lo dated from 1999 to 2001.

Why Did Jennifer Lopez & Diddy Break Up?

BREAKING NOW 🚨

Sean Diddy Combs and

Jennifer Lopez seen having heated argument in unearthed party photos from same night he's accused of raping 13-year-old girl‼️ Newly unearthed photos show Sean 'Diddy' Combs and then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez locked in a heated argument on… pic.twitter.com/XxqYzJu0Cc — SANTINO (@MichaelSCollura) October 30, 2024

Diddy hasn’t publicly given a reason for their breakup. However, during a 2001 interview with Rolling Stone, the “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker noted the differences in their personalities, saying that the rapper “loves to go out” while she’s more of a “homebody.”

While speaking with Vibe magazine in 2003, however, Jennifer claimed she “knew” deep down that Diddy (who went by Puff at the time) was cheating on her, though she “never caught him.”

“He’d say he was going to a club for a couple of hours, and then, never come back that night,” J. Lo told the publication. “It was the first time I was with someone who wasn’t faithful. I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin.”

While reflecting on where she wanted her life to be, J. Lo realized, “Do I want to be home with kids in 10 years wondering where somebody is at three in the morning?”

Did Diddy & Jennifer Lopez Fight at a VMAs Party?

In October 2024, Daily Mail reported that Diddy and Jennifer got into a “heated” argument during a September 2000 VMAs after-party. According to resurfaced pictures published by the outlet, the then-couple appeared to be in a private discussion. As seen in the images, Jennifer leaned against a wall while Diddy briefly confronted her. It’s unclear what the nature of their conversation was.

Nether Diddy nor Jennifer has publicly commented to the resurfaced pictures.

