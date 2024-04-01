 Why Did Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jennifer Lopez Break Up? – Hollywood Life

Why Did Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs & Jennifer Lopez Break Up? Inside Their Past Romance Amid His Investigation

The former couple dated from 1999 to 2001 and broke up once infidelity rumors started to swirl.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 1, 2024 1:59PM EDT
Jennifer Lopez and Diddy at the Grammy Awards
EXCLUSIVE: Diddy seen enjoying the sun with family while vacationing aboard a luxury yacht in St Barts. 03 Jan 2023 Pictured: Twins Jessie and D'Li.
Diddy Sean Combs On His Yacht "Victorious" With Family Members Pictured: Yung Miami,P Diddy
Sean Combs and Christian CombsBillboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - 15 May 2022
Image Credit: Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs dating life has come back into the spotlight amid his federal sex trafficking investigation. The father of seven isn’t publicly commenting on the March 25, 2024, home raids. However, the public is wondering about his inner circle — even ex-girlfriends, such as Jennifer Lopez, who dated Diddy in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The former pair apparently had a rollercoaster of a relationship, and fans want to know the real reason why they broke up in 2001.

Keep reading to learn everything about Jennifer and Diddy’s former relationship.

Jennifer Lopez and Sean Combs at the 42nd Grammy Awards
Kirby Lee/WireImage

Why Did Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jennifer Lopez Get Arrested?

Diddy and Jennifer were arrested in December 1999 after they, his bodyguard Anthony “Wolf” Jones and rapper Jamal “Shyne” Barrow got involved in an argument at Club New York, per Forbes. Diddy, Jennifer and Anthony left the club and were chased by police. Authorities found a stolen gun in the car they were driving.

Diddy and Jennifer were subsequently arrested on weapons and bribery charges. However, the charges against Jennifer were promptly dropped, and Diddy was acquitted in 2001.

Why Did Diddy and Jennifer Lopez Break Up?

The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker and the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper broke up in February 2001 once rumors of his infidelity began to circulate. Though he didn’t publicly comment on the speculation, Jennifer opened up about their relationship in the years since their split.

During her interview with Rolling Stone that year, Jennifer revealed that she and her ex-boyfriend (who went by Puff Daddy at the time) had different ways of thinking. While noting that he “loves to go out,” the Bronx native added that she’s more of a homebody.”

Did Sean Combs Cheat on Jennifer Lopez?

Nearly two years after their split, Jennifer opened up to Vibe in 2003 about the cheating rumors Diddy faced when it came to their romance. While the “On My Way” singer noted that she “never caught him” cheating on her, she still “knew” that he did.

“He’d say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night,” Jennifer told the outlet. “It was the first time I was with someone who wasn’t faithful. I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin.”

