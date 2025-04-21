Did the Pope Die on Easter? Find Out When Francis Died

Image Credit: Getty Images

Pope Francis‘ death came weeks after he was hospitalized for bronchial and pneumonia-related setbacks, but the late pontiff still returned to his duties. After delivering his annual Easter prayer to the public, many assumed that Francis was on the way to a healthy recovery. But right after Easter Sunday, the Vatican announced his death on April 21, 2025. So, did the pope die on Easter?

How Long Was Francis the Pope?

Francis was the pope from 2013 to 2025, which was a 12-year papacy.

How Old Was Pope Francis?

Francis died at the age of 88.

Did the Pope Die on Easter?

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis had died and confirmed that it was at 7:35 a.m. on April 21 — which was not Easter Sunday, but rather Easter Monday.

Easter Monday is considered a holiday by predominantly Christian countries. It is not observed in the United States as a federal holiday.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell made the announcement of Francis’ death. He addressed the public, saying, “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, The Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the Father’s house. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of God, One and Triune.”

Pope Francis’ Cause of Death

Pope Francis’ official cause of death has not been disclosed by the Vatican. However, he died after battling multiple health setbacks for years, most of them being lung and respiratory-related setbacks. In February 2025, Francis was treated in a hospital for bilateral pneumonia, kidney failure and other issues.

Following a month-long hospitalization, Francis returned home on March 23, 2025, and gradually resumed his duties.

On Easter Sunday, April 20, Francis met U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who thanked the late pontiff for his warm welcome. The next day, Vance tweeted his tribute to the late pope, writing, “I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. … May God rest his soul.”