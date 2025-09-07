Did the ‘Phillies Karen’ Get Fired From a School? How the Hammonton District Reacted

Image Credit: Getty Images

The viral “Phillies Karen” has become the internet’s latest obsession as social media sleuths try to find out who she is. The rumor mill quickly exploded, with some speculating she resembled a person who was fired by a New Jersey school district.

It all began during a September 5, 2025, Phillies-Marlins game in Miami, Florida. Phillies player Harrison Bader hit a left-field home run, and fans in the stands clamored to grab the ball. As seen in footage, a woman in a Phillies jersey appeared close to grabbing the ball after it hit the seats. But a man in a red jersey was quicker and snatched it to give to a young boy, likely his son.

After hugging the child and giving him the ball, the woman approached the adult and grabbed his arm to berate him. over the ball. She was seemingly heard yelling, “You took it from me! You took it from me! That was in my hands.” Seconds later, the man gave up and surrendered the ball to her.

Here’s what we know about the woman who argued over the home run ball.

Is the ‘Phillies Karen’ Named Cheryl Richardson-Wagner?

No, the woman is not named Cheryl Richardson-Wagner, despite an initial rumor that spread due to their resemblance. Cheryl took to social media to clear her name, pointing out that she’s not even a Phillies fan.

“OK everyone … I’m NOT the crazy Philly Mom (but I sure would love to be as thin as she is and as fast),” Cheryl wrote in a public statement.

Was the ‘Phillies Karen’ Fired From a School District?

No, the woman was not ever part of the Hammonton Public School District in New Jersey. Some online users started the rumor, and the school quickly shut it down in a public statement, according to Breaking Atlantic County.

“Anyone who works for our school district, attended as a student or lives in our community would obviously have caught the ball bare-handed in the first place, avoiding this entire situation,” the district said in its statement. The school added that the woman “is not, and has never been an employee of the Hammonton Public Schools” and concluded, “Social media and news reports indicating that she is are incorrect,”

Who Is the ‘Phillies Karen’? Has She Been Identified Yet?

At the time of publication, the “Phillies Karen” has not been identified yet. No one knows who she is.