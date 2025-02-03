Did Taylor Swift Win a Grammy Last Night? Find Out

Image Credit: WireImage

Taylor Swift showed up and showed out at this year’s Grammys, dazzling in a custom Vivienne Westwood gown, complete with a beaded red “T” chain draped over her upper thigh.

🚨| TAYLOR SWIFT STUNS FOR THE GLAMBOT AT THE 2025 #GRAMMYs! pic.twitter.com/dxehKPPxa0 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 3, 2025

Along with her eye-catching look, the singer was nominated for 6 awards.

Which Awards Was Taylor Swift Nominated For?

Swift was nominated in six categories: Album of the Year, Best Pop Album, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Music Video.

Did Taylor Swift Win a Grammy in 2025?

Swift went 0-6 last night, marking the first time she hasn’t won any awards with six or more nominations. She lost Album of the Year to Beyoncé, Song of the Year and Record of the Year to Kendrick Lamar, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, Best Pop Vocal Album to Sabrina Carpenter, and Best Music Video to Kendrick Lamar.

This comes despite her album The Tortured Poets Department being the best-selling album of 2024.

Taylor Swift raises a glass to Kendrick Lamar accepting his #GRAMMY Award for "Not Like Us" for Record of the Year. pic.twitter.com/wRzQyoI5pm — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 3, 2025

How Many Grammys Does Taylor Swift Have?

Swift has earned 14 Grammy wins throughout her career.

Although she didn’t take home any trophies in 2025, Swift won the Grammy for Album of the Year in 2024 for Midnights, marking her fourth win in the category — the most Album of the Year wins of any artist in Grammy history.

Taylor Swift and Jay-Z cheers following Beyoncé’s Album of the Year #GRAMMYs win. pic.twitter.com/uWAvr7ur8e — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 3, 2025

Who Won Country Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammys?

Beyoncé was awarded Country Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter, which also won Album of the Year. She received the award from none other than Swift, who won Country Album of the Year back in 2010.

“Hi, they say you never forget where you came from and I will never forget standing here, right on this spot, almost exactly 15 years ago accepting the Grammy Award for Best Country Album,” Swift said. “It’s an honor that has gone to artists that I admire so much like the Chicks, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, George Strait, Faith Hill, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss and Shania Twain.”

Who Holds the Most Grammys in History?

Beyoncé holds the most trophies from the award show, now with 35 after the 67th Annual Grammys. She previously had 32 and added to her collection with wins in Best Country Album, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and Album of the Year.

While accepting her historic win onstage back in 2023, she said, “I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night. I’d like to thank the queer community for your love, for inventing the genre. God bless you,” as reported by Elle.