Did Giorgio Armani Have Children? What He Said About Kids During His Life

Giorgio Armani, one of the most respected fashion designers around the world, died at the age of 91 in September 2025. Confirmed by his eponymous company, Armani’s death prompted a period of mourning across the fashion industry. For those less familiar with his personal life, career, and legacy, many are wondering whether Armani is survived by any children.

Below, learn about Armani and how his name will carry on.

How Did Giorgio Armani Die?

Armani’s cause of death was not immediately disclosed, but he died at home in Milan, Italy, at 91. The luxury fashion house confirmed his death in a public statement shared via Instagram.

“Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones,” the announcement read. “Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects.”

The company praised its founder for his legacy. The Armani Group elaborated, “Over the years, Giorgio Armani has crafted a vision that expanded from fashion to every aspect of life, anticipating the times with extraordinary clarity and pragmatism. He has been driven by relentless curiosity and a deep attention to the present and to people. Along this journey, he established an open dialogue with the public, becoming a beloved and respected figure for his ability to connect with everyone. Always mindful of the needs of the community, he has been active on many fronts, especially in support of his beloved Milan.”

How Much Was Giorgio Armani Worth?

Armani had a net worth ranging from $9.4 billion, according to Bloomberg, and $12.1 billion, per Forbes.

Did Giorgio Armani Have Kids?

No, Armani did not have children of his own, but he wanted to start his own family. The late designer got emotional during a 2015 GQ interview after being asked if he wanted fatherhood.

“A lot,” he admitted. “I wish I had many children.”

Was Giorgio Armani Married?

No, Armani was not married, but he spoke about his late partner and business associate, Sergio Galeotti, who died from complications of AIDS in 1985. During the same GQ interview, he admitted how “painful” Galeotti’s death was for him.

“After Sergio died, it was painful,” Armani said. “I also had to learn so much about the company, to keep it going. Many people didn’t think I could do it. They didn’t believe in me. It was disappointing to discover — even within my own company — that there were people who thought I would not be able to do it. So, there was an exodus. And I had to roll up my sleeves and learn to speak to lawyers, to publicists.”

Adding that it was “Sergio who believed in [him],” Armani explained how he kept Galeotti’s memory alive.

“When I travel, I bring his photograph,” he told the publication. “There is something that remains. His spirit lingers. For sure. He lives on. I see Sergio everywhere, and I am sure he sees me. And I have hope that whatever I have done, he knows about it.”