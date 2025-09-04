Giorgio Armani Net Worth 2025: How Much the Late Designer Was Worth

Image Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

Giorgio Armani’s name is synonymous with elegance and timeless style. The Italian designer, who passed away at age 91 on September 4, 2025, transformed the fashion industry with his unstructured tailoring and minimalist designs that redefined modern luxury. His death came just as the Armani brand was preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary, a milestone marking five decades of his enduring influence on fashion. From dressing Hollywood stars on the red carpet to building a global empire with Armani Privé, Emporio Armani, and Armani Exchange, Armani’s vision reached far beyond the runway. Along the way, he also amassed an extraordinary fortune.

Giorgio Armani, the Godfather of Italian style and a towering force in fashion for more than 50 years, has died. The Armani Group announced the passing of its creator and founder at 91. pic.twitter.com/h7ibfm1MJb — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) September 4, 2025

Who Was Giorgio Armani?

Born on July 11, 1934, in Piacenza, Italy, Armani originally studied medicine before shifting to photography and then fashion. He began his career as a window dresser at Milan’s La Rinascente department store before moving into design at Nino Cerruti in the 1960s.

In 1975, Armani founded his own label with his partner Sergio Galeotti, introducing a new vision of menswear defined by unstructured tailoring and a softer silhouette. This minimalist yet luxurious style quickly became his signature, setting him apart in an era of more rigid fashion. By the 1980s, Armani had expanded into womenswear, fragrances, eyewear, accessories, and later hotels, creating one of the world’s most diversified lifestyle brands.

Armani remained at the helm until the end, still overseeing collections and company projects in his final days. His death came just weeks before the brand’s planned 50th-anniversary celebration at Milan Fashion Week.

The company wrote in an Instagram statement translated from Italian, “Mr. Armani, as he was always called with respect and admiration by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Tireless, he has worked until the last days, dedicating himself to the company, to the collections, to the different and always new projects in being and to becoming.”

What Was Giorgio Armani’s Net Worth?

At the time of his death, Armani’s personal fortune was estimated between $9.4 billion (per Bloomberg) and $12.1 billion (per Forbes).

How Much Is the Armani Company Worth?

The Armani Group, under Armani’s sole ownership, was valued at roughly $9 billion, with 2024 revenues around €2.3 billion (about $2.7 billion). The company includes ventures in fashion, fragrances, home goods, hotels, and hospitality.