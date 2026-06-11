Did Bridgit Mendler Release New Music? What She Said After Songs Appeared on Spotify

Image Credit: Mindy Best

Bridgit Mendler has been out of Hollywood’s spotlight for years, but rumors of new music quickly spread online in June 2026 after an EP titled Once Again popped up on her Spotify and Apple Music pages. The EP featured multiple new songs, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement about the Good Luck Charlie alum’s possible reentry onto the music scene. So, did Bridgit release a new EP?

Find out the truth behind that Once Again surprise and what Bridgit said about it below.

What Is Bridgit Mendler Doing Today?

Bridgit is an educated and accomplished entrepreneur. She co-founded the satellite data company Northwood Space with her husband, Griffin Cleverly. Bridgit is the CEO of the startup.

During an October 2024 interview with her Lemonade Mouth co-star Naomi Scott for Hero magazine, Bridgit explained her company’s mission in further detail. Calling Northwood a “different kind of space company,” Bridgit said they “send data for satellites, and we do that through building these big-ass antennas on the ground.”

“Basically, the space industry was built to accommodate different kinds of missions with NASA, just a couple of satellites in space doing these really bespoke government missions,” she continued. “But now, we have a whole commercial space industry where we’re launching hundreds of satellites all the time, and there’s going to be hundreds of thousands of satellites in space. So, we thought we needed a different solution in order to actually accommodate that. Going back to my family origins of why I think this is meaningful, I grew up with parents who said, ‘Do something in your life that matters.’ When I think about the things I’ve been exposed to in my life, for us millennials, we’ve lived through a number of different communications revolutions, you remember before the Internet and after the Internet.”

Bridgit’s degrees from MIT and Harvard clearly paid off. Naomi joked during their interview that Bridgit “called me not long ago and was like, ‘I’m going to go do a law degree at Harvard.’ I can never keep up. I think my favourite thing about our relationship is Bridgit having to re-explain everything to me every time we see each other.”

Did Bridgit Mendler Release a New EP Titled Once Again?

No. Bridgit clarified that the surprise Spotify EP release titled Once Again wasn’t her doing.

“Sorry to disappoint everyone, the Spotify release wasn’t me!” she tweeted on June 10, 2026. Days prior, a new EP titled Once Again showed up on Bridgit’s Spotify and Apple Music profiles under the label “new release.” The EP included new tracks, including “Flowers,” “Cold,” “Mercy,” “Long Run,” “Loyalties” and “Oxygen,” and Disney Channel fans were excited beyond words.

when it is, trust me, you'll know ;) — Bridgit Mendler (@bridgitmendler) June 11, 2026

Will Bridgit Mendler Ever Make New Music?

Bridgit has never said “never” to making new music, but for now, she’s focused on her startup company. In a follow-up tweet from those 2026 EP rumors, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum wrote, “When it is [me releasing new music], trust me, you’ll know ;),” which fans took as a hopeful sign.

During her 2024 Hero convo with Naomi, Bridgit explained why she stepped away from the music scene.

“At a certain point with music, I just didn’t find my people to make it with,” she said. “I’ve dabbled with production myself and admire artists who can be self-sufficient in that way, and I think I could, but there’s also so much joy that comes from making it with other people.”