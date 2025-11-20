Dick Cheney’s Grandchildren: Meet the Late Vice President’s Grandkids

Image Credit: Getty Images

Dick Cheney, the former vice president who served during former President George W. Bush‘s term, is survived by his kids and his grandchildren. As he was laid to rest during his November 20, 2025, funeral, the Cheney family was there to honor their late father and grandfather. Most of the family delivered moving speeches at the service.

In a statement announcing his death earlier that month, the Cheneys said that he was “a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing.”

“We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country,” the statement continued. “And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man.”

Below, learn about Cheney’s grandchildren and his whole family.

Who Are Dick Cheney’s Kids?

Cheney shared his children, Liz Cheney and Mary Cheney, with his wife, Lynne Cheney. Liz followed in her father’s footsteps by getting involved in politics. The father-daughter duo promoted Republican ideals for years, but they both publicly opposed of Donald Trump‘s actions during and after his first presidency.

During her eulogy at Cheney’s funeral, Liz revealed her father’s last words before he died: “to tell my mother he loved her.”

Former Rep. Liz Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, delivered remarks at his funeral service on Thursday, noting that her father knew bonds as Americans must outweigh party politics. "He knew the bonds of party must always yield to the single bond we share as… pic.twitter.com/KtH10Bpiwp — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 20, 2025

“The night before my dad died, the sky about my parents’ house filled with clouds in the shape of winged angels,” the former U.S. representative said. “I’d never seen anything like it. It seemed, indeed, that angels and archangels and all the company of heaven had come to watch over him.”

Dick Cheney’s Grandchildren: Their Names

Cheney was a grandfather to several grandkids for the rest of his life. Liz and her husband, Philip Perry, share five children together: Kate, Elizabeth, Grace, Philip and Richard.

As for Mary, she is a mother to children Samuel and Sarah with her wife, Heather Poe.

Who Is Dick Cheney’s Wife?

As previously noted, Cheney married his wife, Lynne, in 1964, and their marriage lasted through the end of his life. The spouses met in high school at Natrona County High School in Wyoming. Lynne was the chief of the baton squad and the homecoming queen, while her late husband was the captain of the football team and even the senior class president.