‘Dept. Q’ Netflix Series: What Happened to the Show After Its Premiere?

Image Credit: Jamie Simpson/Netflix

Netflix’s latest crime thriller series Dept. Q hit the streaming platform on May 29, 2025, but viewers got interrupted mid-binge when, suddenly, the show vanished. In a rare turn of events for the streamer, the show disappeared from Netflix’s lineup, and subscribers were confused, to say the least. So, what happened with Dept. Q, and more important, is back up?

Find out what we know about Dept. Q‘s disappearance from Netflix below.

What Is Dept. Q About?

Dept. Q follows DCI Carl Morck, played by actor Matthew Goode. The character is “a brilliant cop but a terrible colleague,” according to the show’s official synopsis.

“His razor-sharp sarcasm has made him no friends in Edinburgh police,” the synopsis reads. “After a shooting that leaves a young pc dead and his partner paralyzed, Morck finds himself exiled to the basement and the sole member of Department Q, a newly formed cold case unit. The department is a PR stunt, there to distract the public from the failures of an under-resourced, failing police force that is glad to see the back of him. But more by accident than design, Carl starts to build a gang of waifs and strays who have everything to prove. So, when the stone-cold trail of a prominent civil servant who disappeared several years ago starts to heat up, Carl is back doing what he does best — rattling cages and refusing to take no for an answer.”

Why Did Dept. Q Disappear From Netflix?

Almost immediately after it was released to Netflix, Dept. Q disappeared from its lineup. Viewers complained on social media that the show suddenly vanished while they were watching an episode.

As one X user tweeted, “Seems like there is some sort of problem at @NetflixUK @netflix. Had an email reminder about #DeptQ starting today. Just finished episode 2 & the whole thing has disappeared. U can’t even search for it. I was rather enjoying it. Be nice if #Netflix told us what’s happened.”

Other Netflix films and series were still available to watch on the streamer. So, Dept. Q was seemingly the only title that went dark, and the reason is still unclear; Netflix has not issued a public statement about the matter.

Is Dept. Q Back on Netflix?

At around 10:30 p.m. ET, Dept. Q resurfaced on Netflix, and fans were able to play all available episodes again.