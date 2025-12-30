Denny Hamlin’s Parents: About His Father Dennis & Mother Mary Lou

Image Credit: Getty Images

Denny Hamlin, the NASCAR driver, revealed in an October 2025 interview that his father, Dennis Hamlin, was dying. Two months later, Dennis died in a house fire. Fortunately, Denny’s mother, Mary Lou Hamlin, survived, but the tragedy struck a chord in the racing community and among Denny’s fans.

Shortly before New Year’s Eve 2025, Gaston County officials confirmed that Dennis, 75, succumbed to his injuries from the fire that engulfed his North Carolina home on December 29, per WCNC and NASCAR, citing the Gaston County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Services.

While Denny has yet to publicly comment on his parents’ house fire and his father’s death, here is everything to know about the racer’s family.

Who Was Denny Hamlin’s Father? About Dennis Hamlin

Dennis was unfortunately dying before the December 2025 house fire. In October of that year, Denny opened up about his late father’s influence on his racing career, telling the Associated Press that his dad took out several mortgages on his Virginia home and nearly went broke while helping his son get into NASCAR.

“I know for a fact this is my last chance for my dad to see it,” Denny told the AP at the time, explaining that Dennis wasn’t able to watch his NASCAR race that month. “I don’t want him going and never getting to see the moment.”

Denny added that his dad was always a “big hype guy” and consistently told his son that he was the “best.”

“He was just so happy, and he always tells me I’m the best, no matter if I win or not, he always says I’m the best,” the stock car racer said. “He’s a big hype guy, and I sat in his garage and talked with him, he’s got all my old memorabilia and it’s just good to reminisce. He’s a reminiscent guy and right now I am just cherishing those hours that I have with them each week.”

Who Is Denny Hamlin’s Mother? About Mary Lou

Denny’s mother, Mary Lou, 69, survived the December 2025 house fire, but she was “critically injured” from it, according to multiple outlets. Authorities revealed that both Mary Lou and Dennis were able to escape the fire. Dennis died as a result of his injuries, and Mary Lou received treatment at a hospital in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, per People.