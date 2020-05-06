Denise Richards Through The Years: See Her Transformation From ‘Bond Girl’ To ‘RHOBH’ Star

Before her debut on ‘RHOBH,’ Denise Richards was a ‘Bond Girl,’ a soap star, and had her own reality TV show chronicling her personal life. Today, we’re taking a look back at Denise’s transformation over the years!

Denise Richards has quickly become one of the most talked about figures on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills. But long before she was featured on the Bravo TV series, Denise was making a name of herself in film, TV, and even with her personal life. Now, we’re taking a look back at the star’s transformation from hot young talent to reality TV royalty!

With her stunning looks and charismatic personality, it was always difficult for audiences to take their eyes off of Denise whenever she was on screen. That was doubly so in the late ’90s when Denise had her breakthrough with films like Starship Troopers (1997), Wild Things (1998), and Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999). The same year that Drop Dead Gorgeous came out, Denise joined an elite club of women as a Bond Girl, playing Dr. Christmas Jones in the 007 film The World Is Not Enough alongside Pierce Brosnan as James Bond. Denise continued to appear in a number of films and TV shows, including guest roles on Friends and 90210! But her personal life was quickly thrust into the spotlight.

Denise was married to actor Charlie Sheen from 2002-2006 and their relationship became a major fixation. The couple had two daughters — Lola Rose Sheen, 14, and Sam Sheen, 16. Denise filed for divorce while pregnant with their daughter, Lola, in 2005, alleging that Charlie made death threats against her. The couple’s divorce was finalized in 2006 and Charlie had a restraining order placed against him, stipulating he could only see his daughters under supervised visits. By 2010, Charlie relinquished his partial custody of the girls, which was given fully to Denise. Denise went on to adopt a daughter, Eloise, 8, in June 2011. A number of Denise’s personal hardships were chronicled on the short-lived reality series Denise Richards: It’s Complicated, featuring the star dating, dealing with tabloids, and her financial struggles. Now, Denise is happily married to Aaron Phypers.

Things have dramatically changed for Denise in the last few years. In 2019, Denise joined the cast of the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful as Shauna Fulton. The star is looking forward to seeing where her character’s journey takes her. “I think it’s just the beginning,” she teased to HollywoodLife in April. Not only does Denise have to balance the scripted drama of the soap opera, but also the very real drama surrounding her role on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills. For months, Denise has been embroiled in a slew of rumors alleging an affair she had with former RHOBH housewife Brandi Glanville.

A lot has clearly changed for Denise Richards over the years. Between her professional and personal life, it’s exciting to see the star she’s become and where she will go next! To see more images of Denise through the years, check out the gallery above!