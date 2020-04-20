Denise Richards Teases It’s ‘Just The Beginning’ For Shauna & Ridge On ‘B&B’: ‘She Really Loves Him’

Even though Shauna is trying to stay away from Ridge on ‘B&B,’ she’s not going to be able to for long. HL spoke with Denise Richards about Shauna’s hope for a future with Ridge and more.

Shauna is sticking around in Las Vegas after a whirlwind night out on the town with Ridge on The Bold and the Beautiful. Even though Ridge admitted that he wanted Shauna back in Los Angeles, she told him that she couldn’t out of self-preservation. Shauna told Ridge that she loved him during a heartbreaking phone call and said goodbye to him. Even though this seems like the end for these two, Denise Richards told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that is not the case. “I think it’s just the beginning,” Denise said about the relationship between Shauna and Ridge.

The 49-year-old actress admitted that Shauna is still “hoping” she’ll get her chance with Ridge at the end of the day. She also revealed Shauna will be back in LA “quicker than we think.” Shauna was selfless in letting Ridge go and it all goes back to her feelings for him. “I think she really loves him, and I think that’s also why she left,” Denise said. “It was very hard for her to stay knowing how in love she is with him. He’s married and she doesn’t want to interfere with that either, so I think that’s why she left but deep down I think she’s obviously hoping there will be something there between the two of them.”

There’s also another important person in Shauna’s life: her daughter Flo. Denise opened up about the strong mother-daughter relationship between them. “I like the humor with them. It’s funny,” Denise told HollywoodLife. “I don’t know how I’ll be with my daughters when they’re older, but I find it very humorous some of the things that Shauna talks about to her daughter. She talks to her more as a friend than her daughter. I like the dynamic where the character Flo takes on the parental role at times and is more of the mature one of the two. I like their relationship.”

Denise joined The Bold and the Beautiful in Feb. 2019. She’s now pulling double duty with the longtime soap and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The actress admitted that she loves playing Shauna because “I get to do things that I wouldn’t do in real life. Soap acting is a little more dramatic than real life at times, so it’s fun to be able to play a character that can be a little wild and have a little bit of an edge and fun.” The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m on CBS.