Denise Alexander’s Husband: About Her Marriage to Richard Colla

Image Credit: MediaPunch via Getty Images

Late General Hospital alum Denise Alexander was known for her television roles, but her heart was off screen with her husband, Richard Anthony Colla. As fellow members of the film industry, the spouses spent the rest of their lives together, with both dying at the age of 85 roughly four years apart from one another.

Below, learn more about Denise and Richard’s marriage and their careers.

Who Was Denise Alexander?

Denise was an actress known for her television roles in the shows Days of Our Lives and General Hospital. For the latter, Denise appeared on the show as the character Lesley Webber on and off over the course of multiple decades.

In May 2025, multiple outlets reported that Denise had died in March of that year. Her cause of death was not disclosed, but she was 85 when she passed. General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini honored the actress by tweeting a public statement.

“It meant so much to have her reprise her role in recent years, and I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with her,” Frank tweeted. “On behalf of the entire General Hospital family, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to her family, friends, and longtime fans. May she rest in peace. I am so very sorry to hear of Denise Alexander’s passing. She broke barriers on-screen and off, portraying Dr. Lesley Webber – one of the first female doctors on Daytime Television — for nearly five decades.”

Who Was Denise Alexander’s Husband?

Richard Anthony Colla was married to Denise. Though details of their relationship and marriage are unclear, he was involved in the entertainment industry just like his wife. Richard was an actor and director, having appeared on Days of Our Lives and directing films such as Olly Olly Oxen Free.

According to multiple outlets, Richard died when he was 85 on December 24, 2021.

Did Denise Alexander Have Kids?

It’s unclear if Denise had any children of her own, but she does have a step-daughter named Elizabeth Colla, according to IMDb.