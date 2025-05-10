Denise Alexander: 5 Things About the ‘General Hospital’ Star Who Died

Image Credit: MediaPunch via Getty Images

Denise Alexander was best known for her performances on TV, specifically in General Hospital. And fans mourned the late actress when news of her death broke in May 2025 — two months after she died. GH executive producer Frank Valentini paid tribute to Denise in a public statement.

“It meant so much to have her reprise her role in recent years, and I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with her,” Frank tweeted on May 9, 2025. “On behalf of the entire General Hospital family, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to her family, friends, and longtime fans. May she rest in peace. I am so very sorry to hear of Denise Alexander’s passing. She broke barriers on-screen and off, portraying Dr. Lesley Webber – one of the first female doctors on Daytime Television — for nearly five decades.”

Hollywood Life has gathered five facts about Denise in her honor. We’re remembering her life and career here.

Denise Alexander’s Father Was an Agent

Thanks to her father, Alec Alexander, the New York native was able to move from the East Coast to the West Coast, which helped kickstart her acting career.

Denise Alexander Attended UCLA

While attending the University of California, Los Angeles, Denise started landing radio and television gigs, though she had already been climbing her way up the ladder of film when she was a teen.

Denise Alexander Starred in Her First Movie at 14

Denise was cast in her first feature film role in 1956’s Crime in the Streets alongside James Whitmore and John Cassavetes.

Denise Alexander Had an On & Off Role on General Hospital

Denise, who played the memorable character Lesley Webber, was cast in the GH role in 1973. She left the series in 1984 due to a contract dispute, according to multiple outlets. However, Denise eventually returned to the hit drama series in 1996, and she stayed with the show until 2009. After that, the late actress reprised her role multiple times, including for GH‘s 50th anniversary.

Denise Alexander Was a Series Regular on Days of Our Lives

In between her decades-long stint with General Hospital, Denise was cast in a regular role on the popular daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. She played the character Susan Martin from 1966 to 1973.

During a previous interview with We Love Soaps TV, via TV Insider, Denise opened up about playing Susan, nodding to her “bad girl” personality.

“The character caught on and sparked something with the audience, and that is how Susan became an important part of the show,” the late actress said. “I was there for almost seven years. … I had such a wonderful time on Days. It was like going to camp every day for me. I loved the people, loved the show and loved what I got to do. They loved the character and liked me as an actor, and gave me lots of neat stuff to do. I didn’t even ask for a vacation for five years because if I worked 365 days a year, I thought I was great. It was a very good time in my life.”