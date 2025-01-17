David Lynch’s Kids: Meet the Late ‘Twin Peaks’ Director’s Children

David Lynch is known as a game-changing auteur in the film industry — but he was also a proud father. The Eraserhead director, who died January 16, 2025 at the age of 78, welcomed four children during his life — one for each of his marriages. “I’m not the greatest parent,” he confessed to Vulture in a 2018 interview.

“I love all my children and we get along great, but in the early years, before you can have a relationship of talking to them, it’s tough. And I would get divorced and stuff — I’ve got four kids and three divorces. The work is the main thing, and I know I’ve caused suffering because of that. But at the same time I have huge love for the kids.” He further admitted that he had kept his professional and home life separated. “I had different worlds!” he exclaimed. “Nowadays parents are involved with every single thing and there’s stay-at-home dads. It seems strange but that’s how things have changed.”

Nonetheless, he’s had an impact — one of his daughters went on to become a filmmaker. Below, get to know each of the groundbreaking director’s children.

Jennifer Lynch

Jennifer Chambers Lynch, the Twin Peaks director’s first child, was born to David and his first wife Peggy Reavey in 1968, according to Chicago Reader. Along with her parents, a young Jennifer moved from Philadelphia to Los Angeles at just three years old in order for her father to study at the AFI conservatory.

She certainly took after her famous dad. According to The Independent on Sunday, she practiced transcendental meditation — a practice her father is a known advocate for — from the age of just six. She worked a production assistant on David’s film Blue Velvet in 1986, and made her own directorial debut with 1993’s Boxing Helena.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, she went on to direct Surveillance in 2008 and won a historical first — she was the first woman to receive the Best Director award at the New York City Horror Film Festival. She has also worked in television.

Austin Jack Lynch Fisk

Austin Jack Lynch was born in 1977 to David and his second wife Mary Fisk. Austin’s parents separated when he was just three in 1985, and they finalized the split with a divorce in 1987. According to PEOPLE, Austin made small appearances in both Inland Empire and Twin Peaks, and directed Gray House back in 2017.

Riley Sweeney Lynch

The Mulholland Drive director and Mary Sweeney, his film editor, welcomed their son Riley Sweeney Lynch in 1992. Though Riley’s parents married in May of 2006, they’d file for divorce just one month into the marriage, that June. Riley is a musician and appeared as a featured performer in Twin Peaks: The Return.

As far as the pressure of being born to two talented filmmakers, Riley once said he wasn’t concerned. “Sure, there’s pressure, but my ideas are very much my own, and after I make a few things I think people will start to get that,” he told PAPER Magazine in a 2018 interview. “I just have to keep making.”

Lula Bogina Lynch

David’s youngest child, Lula Bogina Lynch, was born on August 28, 2012, to the director and Inland Empire star Emily Stofle. “Director David Lynch and his wife, Emily, proudly announce the birth of their first child together, Lula Boginia Lynch, who was born on Aug. 28,” his rep told USA Today. Lula is now just 13 years old, and according to PEOPLE, is named after Wild at Heart character Lula Fortune.

According to InTouch Weekly, Emily’s parents had filed for divorce in 2023 and reached a settlement agreement on December 20, 2024.