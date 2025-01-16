David Lynch’s Cause of Death: How the ‘Twin Peaks’ Filmmaker Died

David Lynch died at the age of 78. Famous for directing the movies The Elephant Man and Mulholland Drive and the TV show Twin Peaks, the filmmaker revolutionized Hollywood by bringing a surrealist and darker approach to film. Lynch’s family confirmed his death in a statement that they shared to Facebook on January 16, 2025.

“It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch,” the post read. “We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’ It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

Film fans and industry professionals are mourning the loss of Lynch, and many want to learn how he died following such a long, successful career.

Learn more about Lynch’s prolific film career, his life and death below.

David Lynch’s Movie & TV Director Credits

Lynch is best known for directing Mulholland Drive and The Elephant Man, but he has also directed a number of popular movies, such as Eraserhead, Blue Velvet, 1984’s Dune and Lost Highway.

In television, Lynch created and directed Twin Peaks in addition to the Showtime continuation, Twin Peaks: The Return, in 2017. Additionally, he worked on Hotel Room and On the Air.

David Lynch’s Movie & TV Acting Credits

On top of being a filmmaker, Lynch was also an actor with multiple credits under his belt. He starred in the movies Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, Dune, The Elephant Man, Lucky and The Fabelmans.

Lynch also had television credits, including his show Twin Peaks as the character Gordon Cole, The Cleveland Show, Family Guy, Louie and Twin Peaks: The Return.

David Lynch’s Cause of Death

Lynch’s family did not publicly disclose his official cause of death. However, he had been battling emphysema for years as a former chain smoker. During a November 2024 interview with PEOPLE, the late filmmaker revealed he started smoking at the age of 8 and quit altogether in 2022 upon his emphysema diagnosis.

Shortly before he died in January 2025, Deadline reported that Lynch was forced to evacuate his Los Angeles County home due to the Sunset fire. According to the outlet, Lynch’s health “took a turn for the worse” after that.

David Lynch’s Health

Due to his past smoking addiction, Lynch spent his final months on supplemental oxygen, he told PEOPLE in November 2024.

“In the back of every smoker’s mind is the fact that it’s healthy, so you’re literally playing with fire,” he admitted to the publication. “It can bite you. I took a chance, and I got bit.”