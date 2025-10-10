Does David Del Rio Have Kids? Meet the ‘Matlock’ Alum’s Family & Children

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

David Del Rio is a family man with two children at home. The actor, best known for his role in CBS’ Matlock, is an open book when it comes to fatherhood and has shared countless moments with his wife and children on his social media accounts. Learn more about David’s kids and life as a parent here.

Who Is David Del Rio?

David is an actor, director, writer and producer from Miami, Florida. As of now, he’s best known for playing the role of Billy Martinez in CBS’ Matlock.

Is David Del Rio Married? Meet His Wife Katherine

Yes, David is married to his wife, fellow actor and chef Katherine Del Rio. The spouses first met in 2010 when she attended one of David’s performances on Broadway’s In the Heights. They were introduced at the stage door after the show, per Us Weekly.

David and Katherine eventually reunited in Los Angeles, developed a romance and tied the knot in April 2018.

How Many Children Does David Del Rio Have?

David shares two daughters with his wife as seen on his Instagram account. They welcomed their eldest, Lilia, in 2023 and their youngest, Coco, in 2025.

Katherine announced the birth of her firstborn daughter via Instagram. She wrote, “On June 20 – a day with record breaking high temperatures in Austin TX — our perfect Lilia was born after 27 hours of labor. Life has been a blissful, sleepless blur since then, and our little summer solstice baby has completely blown our minds in every way. We had no idea what to expect or what this would feel like, but WOW does it surpass the hype. There will never be enough words for how deeply we love her. Honored and truly blessed to introduce you to Lilliam Kellie Wallace Del Rio III.”

The actor regularly shares pictures with his kids on social media, from daily “dad duty” moments to fun memories.

David Del Rio’s Movies & TV Shows

David has appeared in films such as Pitch Perfect, The Belko Experiment and A California Christmas and TV shows including The Troop, The Baker and the Beauty, Maggie and Matlock.