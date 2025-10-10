Who Is David Del Rio’s Wife? Meet Katherine, the ‘Matlock’ Alum’s Spouse

Image Credit: Penske Media via Getty Images

David Del Rio’s rise in Hollywood has taken a dramatic turn. After landing a major role as Billy Martinez on CBS’s Matlock, the 38-year-old was abruptly removed from the cast amid sexual assault allegations by co-star Leah Lewis. The alleged incident, reportedly occurring in September 2025, triggered an internal investigation and ultimately led to his firing.

David, also known for co-founding Theatre Row Productions and his many acting credits, now finds his personal and professional life under intense scrutiny. Learn more about him, his career, and personal life below.

Who Is David Del Rio?

David has appeared in films like Pitch Perfect and various television projects. In March 2023, he was cast in CBS’s pilot Matlock, taking on the role of Billy Martinez.

His involvement in Matlock marked one of his highest-profile TV roles, until news broke of his sudden departure in October 2025.

Is David Del Rio Married?

Yes. David has been married to Katherine Del Rio since 2018. Their connection has a bit of a Hollywood origin story: Katherine first met David when she saw him perform in In the Heights while she was studying at NYU. They reconnected later through mutual friends, began dating, and he proposed in 2017 before their wedding in Quintana Roo, Mexico.

Katherine is also David’s collaborator: together, they co-founded Theatre Row Productions. Beyond her work in entertainment, she’s also pursued a culinary path, having worked as a chef and catered for high-profile clients including the Jonas Brothers.

Does David Del Rio Have Kids?

Yes, the couple has two daughters together: Lily, born in June 2023, and Coco, born in March 2025. The Del Rio family has kept much of their private life out of the spotlight.

Why Was David Del Rio Fired From Matlock?

David’s firing from Matlock in October 2025 followed an internal investigation into a sexual assault allegation made by co-star Leah. The alleged incident reportedly took place in Leah’s trailer on September 26, with the complaint made on October 2, and David removed from the set the same day.

Upon the news breaking, Leah reacted publicly. In an Instagram Story, she wrote, “Mom is here, we’re moving forward in love and strength … Thank you to everybody for any kind of support and care. Truly, we’re moving forward in strength.”

Meanwhile, Katherine responded with Instagram posts—later deleted—that were critical of Leah. One close-up image of Leah’s face included the caption: “This is the most disturbing human being I have ever met.”

David Del Rio's wife Katherine is no better than he is. Appalling. I hope Leah Lewis is doing ok. #Matlock pic.twitter.com/ai5fOjbuXl — Sha Hartley (@shahartley) October 10, 2025

CBS announced that Del Rio’s character, Billy Martinez, will be written out of upcoming episodes. Production for Matlock resumed without him, and his removal happened very quickly after the allegation was made.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.