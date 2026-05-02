David Allan Coe’s Children: Meet His Kids, Including Tyler Mahan Coe

Image Credit: Michael Ochs Archives

David Allan Coe died in 2026, but his legacy will live on through his family. The late 86-year-old “Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile” artist was the father of several children from different relationships. While his kids haven’t publicly commented on their dad’s death at the time of publication, most of them have maintained private lifestyles away from the public eye.

Get to know David’s children here as they carry out their late father’s legacy.

How Many Kids Does David Allan Coe Have?

David is survived by eight children in total, according to Entertainment Weekly. He shares four children, Tyler, Tanya, Shyanne and Carla, with ex-wife Jody Lynn Coe. He also has a daughter named Shelli, but her biological mother’s information hasn’t been made public.

In 2010, David married his wife, Kimberly Hastings, who became a stepmom to his kids.

Tyler Mahan Coe

Tyler Mahan became a writer and the host of his podcast, “Cocaine & Rhinestones: The History of Country Music.” So, he still has a taste of country music in him! “Cocaine & Rhinestones” became a hit after Tyler introduced the podcast in 2017.

Previously, Tyler was the rhythm guitarist for his dad’s band when he was still a teen.

Shellie Coe

Like her dad, Shellie got into the music scene by becoming a backup singer for DAC and performing in nightclubs and on the radio. Upon taking a break from music to focus on her family, Shellie returned to the industry in 2006.

Shellie was destined to become a singer. After all, the Austin, Texas, native appeared on David’s Family Album when she was just 3 years old.

Tanya Montana Coe

Tanya, born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, went into the family business by becoming a musician, but not in the country genre. She is known for her debut album, Silver Bullet, and Tanya is a successful business owner of the Goodbuy Girls” store in her hometown.

Shyanne Coe

Shyanne has maintained a more low-key lifestyle despite her late father’s public persona. Not much is known about her, except that Shyanne is the daughter of David and Jody Lynn.

Carla Coe

Like her sister Shyanna, Carla maintains a lower profile as well. Not much is known about Carla.