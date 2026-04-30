David Allan Coe’s Cause of Death: How Did the Country Singer Die?

Image Credit: Michael Ochs Archives

David Allan Coe, the outlaw country music singer who rose to prominence in the 1970s, is dead at the age of 86. The late “Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile” artist died just after 5:00 p.m. local time on April 29, 2026, his rep confirmed. Coe’s death has struck a chord across the music industry, and many of his fans are asking what caused it.

“David was a Country Music treasure and loved his fans,” Coe’s rep told People. “Most importantly, he was a true outlaw and A great singer, songwriter, and performer.”

How Did David Allan Coe Die?

Coe died on April 29, 2026, at approximately 5:00 p.m. while hospitalized in an intensive care unit, according to his rep.

His official cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

Did David Allan Coe Have Health Issues?

While no specific illness has been tied to his death, Coe had faced health challenges in the years leading up to it.

In 2021, the singer was hospitalized with COVID-19 and was reportedly in critical condition at the time, sparking widespread concern among fans. Though he ultimately recovered, the serious nature of his illness raised questions about his long-term health.

It’s still unclear why he was hospitalized in 2026.

Was David Allan Coe Married? Did David Allan Coe Have Children?

Coe’s personal life was as complex as his music career. The singer was married six times over the course of his life. At the time of his death, he was married to his wife, Kimberly Hastings, whom he wed in 2010. She also confirmed his death in a statement to Rolling Stone in April 2026.

“One of the best singers, songwriters, and performers of our time [and] never to be forgotten,” she wrote in her statement. “My husband, my friend, my confidant and my life for many years. I’ll never forget him and I don’t want anyone else to ever forget him either.”

Did David Allan Coe Have Children?

Coe was also a father to several children. He had four children — Tyler, Tanya, Shyanne and Carson — with ex-wife Jody Lynn Coe, as well as another daughter, Shelli. His son Tyler followed in his footsteps musically and became known for his country music podcast, “Cocaine & Rhinestones.”