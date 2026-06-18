Daveigh Chase’s Health: The Late ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Actress’ Meningitis Explained

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Daveigh Chase, the former child star known for Lilo & Stitch, The Ring and Donnie Darko, has died at the age of 35. According to reports, Chase suffered from meningitis and multiple severe blood infections that led to sepsis and ultimately caused her body to shut down. She had reportedly been hospitalized earlier in June before her health took a critical turn.

Learn more about Chase’s health below.

How Did Daveigh Chase Die?

Chase died on June 16, 2026, after suffering severe complications from meningitis. According to reports, the actress developed sepsis and organ failure after battling multiple infections.

She had been hospitalized in the weeks leading up to her death as her condition worsened.

How Old Was Daveigh Chase When She Died?

Chase was 35 years old when she died on June 16, 2026.

Born on July 24, 1990, the actress began her career as a child star and became widely known for voicing Lilo in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, portraying Samara Morgan in The Ringand appearing in Donnie Darko.

What Is Meningitis?

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), meningitis is an inflammation of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. The condition can be caused by bacterial, viral, fungal or parasitic infections, though some cases may also result from injuries, medications or certain medical conditions.

The CDC notes that common symptoms include fever, headache and a stiff neck, along with nausea, vomiting, confusion and sensitivity to light. Symptoms can develop quickly and may become life-threatening without prompt medical care.

What Other Infections Did Daveigh Chase Have?

According to Chase’s boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, who spoke to TMZ on June 17, 2026, the actress was diagnosed with several serious blood infections in addition to meningitis. Those infections contributed to sepsis, a potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when the body’s response to an infection causes widespread inflammation and organ dysfunction.