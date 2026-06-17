Daveigh Chase Cause of Death Updates: How Did the ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Star Die?

Former child actor Daveigh Chase, best known for her work in Lilo & Stitch and The Ring, died on June 16, 2026, after suffering from a string of health issues. She was 35. While Chase’s official cause of death has not been disclosed, one of her loved ones revealed how she spent her final days.

Get updates on everything we know so far about Daveigh here.

Who Was Daveigh Chase?

As previously noted, Chase was best known as a former child actor who voiced the character Lilo in Disney’s 2002 Lilo & Stitch and the television series. She was also famous for embodying Samara Morgan in the iconic 2002 horror movie The Ring, for which she won the MTV Movie Award for Best Villain.

Throughout her acting career, Chase also starred in Big Love, Donnie Darko, Beethoven’s 5th, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, ER and Mercy.

How Did Daveigh Chase Die?

While an official cause of death has not been released yet, Chase died from meningitis and blood infections, leading to septic issues and an ultimate shutdown of her body, her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, told TMZ on June 17, 2026.

The outlet further reported that Chase had been admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles, California, earlier that month due to malnutrition.

Hernandez had created a GoFundMe shortly before her death was confirmed. In the description of the fundraiser, he wrote that Chase’s condition became “critical, and the doctors have told me she may not have much time left.”

“All she ever wanted was a place where we could live together, feel safe, and be happy,” the GoFundMe reads. “Now, more than ever, I want to give her that sense of home and peace in her final days.”

What Is Meningitis?

Meningitis is a condition in which the fluid and membranes of the brain become inflamed. Per the Mayo Clinic, viral infections, bacteria and fungi can cause meningitis. Patients suffering from the illness typically require swift treatment.

Symptoms for meningits include a headache, fever, a stiff neck, nausea or vomiting, confusion, seizures, fatigue, sensitivity to light and no desire to eat or drink anything, per the Mayo Clinic.

What Happened to Daveigh Chase Before She Died?

Over the past few years, Chase had a few run-ins with the law for drug offenses. Her boyfriend acknowledged in the GoFundMe page that Chase had a “difficult childhood and a painful falling out with her family,” adding that she “struggled to find safety and happiness in downtown L.A.”

“When we met, I promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved,” Hernandez continued. “Together, we found moments of happiness and hope.”