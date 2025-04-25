Dave Portnoy’s Girlfriend: Get to Know Camryn D’Aloia

Image Credit: Boston Globe via Getty Images

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is officially off the market. The 48-year-old media personality recently confirmed he’s in a relationship with a 26-year-old woman, nearly a year after the pair first sparked dating rumors during a courtside NBA appearance.

Find out more about Dave’s relationship history and his new girlfriend below.

Dave Portnoy’s Net Worth

As of 2025, Dave has an estimated net worth of around $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Has Dave Portnoy Ever Been Married?

Yes, Dave married Renee Satterthwaite, an equestrian and social media personality, in 2009. During the early days of Barstool Sports, she was often referred to as the “First Lady of Barstool” for her behind-the-scenes support.

Although they separated amicably in 2017, Dave and Renee remain legally married. They attempted to file for divorce, but a Massachusetts judge denied their petition in 2023. “We’ve been separated legally for a long time, but the judge said our agreement wasn’t equitable to her,” Dave explained. “The judge was like, ‘Dave, you’re worth a lot more, you have to give her half.’ But she was like, ‘I don’t want half.’ So we pretty much agreed on how to handle things without involving the court.”

Is Dave Portnoy Currently Dating Anyone?

Dave recently opened up about his relationship with 26-year-old Camryn D’Aloia during an April 2025 podcast appearance. The Barstool Sports founder confirmed that they’re officially dating, a year after the two first drew attention by sitting courtside at a Celtics playoff game.

Dave also shared a story about a boating mishap near Nantucket in summer 2024, where the boat’s battery died. He praised Camryn for stepping up in the moment and calling for help while he admitted to panicking.

Camryn, who graduated from Framingham State and has worked in community management, keeps a low public profile—her Instagram is private, and she’s rarely seen in the spotlight outside of moments with Portnoy.

Before Camryn, Dave dated model and social media marketing assistant Silvana Mojica from 2021 to November 2023. They were frequently seen together at events, including courtside at Celtics games.