Who Is Dave Portnoy’s Wife? Meet His Ex Renee

Image Credit: Instagram @renee_portnoy

Dave Portnoy has established himself as a successful businessman and social media personality, but beyond his professional life, he’s also been romantically connected to several women, including Silvana Mojica, whom he started dating in March 2021 for two and a half years. However, many may not know that el Presidente was married at one point.

Find out more about his ex-wife and their marriage below.

Who Is Dave’s Ex-Wife?

Dave’s ex-wife, Renee Portnoy (née Satterthwaite) is an equestrian and businesswoman known for her philanthropic work and advocacy for animal welfare. She was born in Abington, Massachusetts, and earned a degree in International Relations and Business from Boston University.

Dave proposed to Renee in 2008, and they married the following year. During the early days of Barstool Sports, she was often referred to as the “First Lady of Barstool.”

Since their divorce, Renee has kept a relatively low profile, though her ongoing work with animals and dedication to charitable causes has kept her in the public eye, distinct from her ex-husband’s media empire.

Are Dave and Renee Still Married?

Dave and Renee are still legally married, despite announcing their separation in 2017 after being together for eight years.

They attempted to file for divorce, but a Massachusetts judge denied their petition in 2023.

“We’ve been separated legally for a long time, but the judge said our agreement wasn’t equitable to her,” Dave explained. “The judge was like, ‘Dave, you’re worth a lot more, you have to give her half.’ But she was like, ‘I don’t want half.’ So we pretty much agreed on how to handle things without involving the court.”

What Is Dave’s Net Worth?

Dave’s net worth stands at $150 million as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth.