Darren Rizzi: Meet the Interim Saints Coach After Dennis Allen Was Fired

The New Orleans Saints need a new coach now that Dennis Allen has been fired. The team has suffered multiple losses over the season so far, with the most recent being against the Carolina Panthers. Now that the Saints have Darren Rizzi as their interim coach, sports fans want to learn more about him.

Once the news of Dennis’ firing broke, Saints owner Gayle Benson praised him in a statement in November 2024, per ESPN.

“Dennis has been part of our organization for many years. He is highly regarded within the NFL,” Gayle acknowledged. “He has been extremely loyal and professional and most importantly an excellent football coach for us. All of this makes today very tough for me and our organization. However, this decision is something that I felt we needed to make at this time. I wish nothing but the best in the future for Dennis and his family. He will always be considered in the highest regard by me and everyone within our organization.”

Why Was Dennis Allen Fired as the Saints’ Coach?

The Saints’ owner, who admitted to making the “decision” to release Dennis, did not provide a reason behind his firing. However, after seven straight losses in the season, the choice to let go of Dennis was likely due to the team’s struggle to win a game.

Additionally, a player — whose identity was not revealed — told ESPN regarding Dennis’ firing, “That’s a message heard loud and clear. … Got to find a way to win.”

Who Is Darren Rizzi?

Darren is now serving as the Saints’ interim coach and special teams coordinator. Before accepting his latest coaching role, Darren was the Miami Dolphins’ special teams coordinator from 2010 to 2018. He also served as the team’s assistant head coach.

The New Jersey native, who is also a father to five children, previously worked as the head coach of the University of New Haven Chargers and the University of Rhode Island Rams.

Who Is the New Saints Coach?

It’s unclear who will replace Dennis as the permanent coach of the Saints. As of now, Darren is the acting head coach.