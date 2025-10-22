Daniel Naroditsky’s Parents: Meet His Father Vladimir & Mother Lena

Image Credit: San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

The chess world is mourning the loss of American grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, who tragically died at the age of 29. The Charlotte Chess Center, where Daniel served as head coach and grandmaster-in-residence, announced his death in a statement on social media on October 20, 2025.

“It is with great sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Daniel Naroditsky,” the statement read, on behalf of his family. “Daniel was a talented chess player, commentator, and educator, and a cherished member of the chess community. He was also a loving son, brother, and loyal friend to many.”

The Naroditsky family shares the sad news of Daniel’s unexpected passing. Daniel was a talented chess player, educator, and beloved member of the chess community. We ask for privacy as the family grieves. pic.twitter.com/otNdUxDKtL — Charlotte Chess Center (@CLTchesscenter) October 20, 2025

Known for his brilliant strategies, sportsmanship, and popular online commentary, Daniel’s passing has left fans and fellow players in shock. As tributes pour in, many are reflecting on the family who helped shape his remarkable journey. His parents, Vladimir and Lena Naroditsky, played an instrumental role in nurturing his early passion for chess and supporting his rise to international success.

Learn more about Daniel and his family below.

Who Is Daniel Naroditsky?

Daniel was an American chess grandmaster, author, streamer, and educator widely respected for his strategic brilliance and down-to-earth approach to the game. He earned the title of grandmaster at just 17 years old, becoming one of the youngest Americans ever to do so.

Beyond his competitive success, Daniel became a beloved figure in the online chess community through his YouTube and Twitch channels, where he taught strategy, analyzed games, and helped make chess accessible to players of all levels.

Where Was Daniel Naroditsky From?

Daniel was born on November 9, 1995, in San Mateo, California, in the San Francisco Bay Area. His parents, both immigrants from the former Soviet Union, settled in the United States before he was born.

Who Is Daniel Naroditsky’s Father?

His father, Vladimir, is a mathematician who emigrated from Ukraine. He is credited with introducing Daniel to chess when he was just six years old, sparking what would become a lifelong passion.

Who Is Daniel Naroditsky’s Mother?

His mother, Lena Naroditsky, is a classically trained pianist who emigrated from Azerbaijan.